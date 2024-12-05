These were the 20 most popular devices on TechRadar this Black Friday – and 14 of them are still super cheap
Which products did you buy over Black Friday 2024?
So Black Friday is over for another year – and we know what our favorite deals were this time round, including the incredible Samsung S95D OLED TV and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.
However, 'favorite' is not always the same as 'most popular' – so which deals really got you clicking? The good news is that we can tell you, because we have a list of the most-clicked deals across TechRadar throughout November 2024. And the really, really good news is that almost all of the top 20 are still on sale now, even after Cyber Monday has come to an end.
So, what was your top pick this year? Read on to find out.
Take the TechRadar Black Friday Shopping survey
TechRadar's 20 most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2024
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever – and it seems you still love them too. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, particularly at this price in either US or UK.
UK deal: was £349 now £175 at Amazon
What are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under $200? Right now it's these Technics thanks to a record-breaking discount that's still available. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters – and you should see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further evidence. In the UK, there's now only a modest saving available, unfortunately.
UK deal: was £259 now £239 at Amazon
Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is big; the screen, the specs, the performance, and especially the cameras. And it came with a big discount over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, too, with Samsung offering $400 off the phone's price (in either storage configuration). You can also get up to $800 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you trade in its predecessor. The UK deal is now not quite so special as it was, but still worth having.
UK deal: was £1249 now £1,050 including £200 cashback at Samsung
These have been some of the surprise earbuds of the year, scoring a sweet five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review – and now you can get them for their lowest price ever. They boast massively superior sound to the base AirPods and great active noise cancellation for far less than Apple's offering. They're a no-brainer at this price in the UK, but sadly the US doesn't get the same saving.
US deal: was $96 now $89 at Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 7 saw some incredible deals over the course of the Black Friday period, but most of those offers have now disappeared. However, you can still get it for $40 less in the US and £50 less in the UK, if you buy direct from Samsung.
UK deal: was £289 now £239 including £50 cashback at Samsung
The Microsoft Surface Laptop proved very popular this Black Friday, thanks no doubt to almost identical offers on either side of the Atlantic. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life, and its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. It's a genuine MacBook Air M3 rival, and still on sale today.
UK deal: was £1,249 now £1,079 at Amazon
The S90C was so popular it featured twice in the top 20, with both its 55- and 65-inch models making the list. And rightly so, because this is a record-low price for an excellent OLED TV with superb picture quality, surprisingly good sound and plenty of HDMI ports.
UK deal: £1,049 at Amazon
Another Samsung Galaxy Watch deal to join the one above, this time on the new Ultra model. It did at one point drop to $434, but this $473.98 price tag still gets you 25% off the regular price of a Galaxy Watch Ultra. Make sure you select the + Trail Band option on Amazon, which gets you a free extra band at a price cheaper than the standalone watch. In the UK, meanwhile, you can still get £100 off via a cashback offer.
UK deal: was £599 now £499 including £100 cashback at Samsung
This is only a minor upgrade on the Dash Cam Mini 2 – which also had some excellent deals over Black Friday – but it proved very popular with TechRadar readers thanks to its tiny footprint (it's barely the size of a key fob) coupled with impressive high-quality HD footage and ease of use. We can't find the Mini 3 on sale in the UK, but the Mini 2 is available for a nice discount and is well worth a look.
UK price (Mini 2): was £119.99 now £94.99 at Argos
Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT turntable: $249 at Best Buy
The first of two turntables that make it into this list despite not having seen any deals over Black Friday; both are in here because so many people have bought them via our best turntables buying guide over the past month. This is our entry for best budget turntable, and it's proven very popular recently.
UK best price: £219 at John Lewis
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo turntable: $599 at Amazon
The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo, meanwhile, is a far more expensive model, but our description of it as "The best turntable for most people" has clearly turned a few heads.
UK best price: £489 at Amazon
This is a bit of an outlier here, because we didn't really see any fantastic deals on the R10 this Black Friday. Sure, it's $100/£100 off, but it's been at that price for a long time. Still, we rated this camera one of the best options for beginners in our Canon EOS R10 review and it remains a great value camera that's well worth the money.
UK deal: was £999 now £899 at Amazon
A $130 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones, matching their lowest price to date. With incredible sound quality, supreme comfort, and unrivaled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience. Opt for the Lunar Blue or Diamond Anniversary Edition for that excellent $299 price.
UK deal: was £449 now £299 at John Lewis
The Samsung HW-Q800C is our choice of best soundbar for most people in our best soundbars guide for good reason: this 5.1.2-channel model offers many of the features and much of the power of the company's flagship soundbar systems at a lower price point. The Q800C lacks surround speakers, but, as we said in our Samsung HW-Q800C review, it does "an excellent job of making all of its channels count." This is a record-low price for the Q800C, so scoop it up while you still can. (Sorry – no deal appears to be available in the UK.)
No UK deal available
Another Samsung OLED TV to make our top is the S95D – our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed and colorful picture, along with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. It's super-bright for an OLED TV too. This is your chance to get the 55-inch model of 2024's best TV for a record-low price at Amazon UK, but in the US it has been cheaper before.
US deal: was $2,397 now $2,197 at Amazon
Yes, there are two dash cams in our list of the top 20 products this Black Friday. This one fell to a record low price at Best Buy, and it's still available with $200 off today. In the UK, meanwhile, there's a great deal on the higher-resolution 4K model.
UK deal (Nextbase iQ 4K): was £449 now £349 at Halfords
If you're looking for a great pair of really cheap 2024-release earbuds and don't care about ANC, the Sony WF-C510 is the way to go. They're light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. And this is a return to their lowest price ever – a steal.
UK deal: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
GoPro slashed 15% off the price of its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black, for Black Friday, and it proved a popular deal with readers – as every GoPro is ever Black Friday. That deal is still available as of today, or you can get it with an accessory pack for $10 more. An even better deal in the UK brings it down to £318.
UK deal: was £399.99 now £318 at Amazon
If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been. We can't find an equivalent deal in the UK, however.
No UK deal available
Rounding off our top 20 is the ANC version of Apple's newest AirPods. There's only a minor $15 discount here – or £10 in the UK – but if you want Apple's open-ear fit (without the in-ear tip) with active noise cancellation, these are the buds for you. They also have spatial audio, Find My in the case (including a speaker), and wireless charging.
No UK deal available
