These were the 20 most popular devices on TechRadar this Black Friday – and 14 of them are still super cheap

So Black Friday is over for another year – and we know what our favorite deals were this time round, including the incredible Samsung S95D OLED TV and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

However, 'favorite' is not always the same as 'most popular' – so which deals really got you clicking? The good news is that we can tell you, because we have a list of the most-clicked deals across TechRadar throughout November 2024. And the really, really good news is that almost all of the top 20 are still on sale now, even after Cyber Monday has come to an end.

So, what was your top pick this year? Read on to find out. But before you do that, we'd also love to get your thoughts on how your Black Friday shopping experience was this year. We've created a very short survey (5-10 mins max) and would love it if you could fill it out for us; this kind of feedback will help us improve TechRadar's deals coverage, and in turn help improve your chance of picking up the biggest savings in the future.

Take the TechRadar Black Friday Shopping survey

TechRadar's 20 most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2024

Deal still live in the US! was $299.99 now $197.99 at Amazon What are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under $200? Right now it's these Technics thanks to a record-breaking discount that's still available. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters – and you should see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further evidence. In the UK, there's now only a modest saving available, unfortunately. UK deal: was £259 now £239 at Amazon

Deal still live! Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop proved very popular this Black Friday, thanks no doubt to almost identical offers on either side of the Atlantic. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life, and its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. It's a genuine MacBook Air M3 rival, and still on sale today. UK deal: was £1,249 now £1,079 at Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This is only a minor upgrade on the Dash Cam Mini 2 – which also had some excellent deals over Black Friday – but it proved very popular with TechRadar readers thanks to its tiny footprint (it's barely the size of a key fob) coupled with impressive high-quality HD footage and ease of use. We can't find the Mini 3 on sale in the UK, but the Mini 2 is available for a nice discount and is well worth a look. UK price (Mini 2): was £119.99 now £94.99 at Argos

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT turntable: $249 at Best Buy

The first of two turntables that make it into this list despite not having seen any deals over Black Friday; both are in here because so many people have bought them via our best turntables buying guide over the past month. This is our entry for best budget turntable, and it's proven very popular recently. UK best price: £219 at John Lewis

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo turntable: $599 at Amazon

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo, meanwhile, is a far more expensive model, but our description of it as "The best turntable for most people" has clearly turned a few heads. UK best price: £489 at Amazon

DEAL STILL LIVE IN THE US! Samsung HW-Q800C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $997.99 now $626.50 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q800C is our choice of best soundbar for most people in our best soundbars guide for good reason: this 5.1.2-channel model offers many of the features and much of the power of the company's flagship soundbar systems at a lower price point. The Q800C lacks surround speakers, but, as we said in our Samsung HW-Q800C review, it does "an excellent job of making all of its channels count." This is a record-low price for the Q800C, so scoop it up while you still can. (Sorry – no deal appears to be available in the UK.) No UK deal available

DEAL STILL LIVE IN THE US! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $189 at Amazon If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been. We can't find an equivalent deal in the UK, however. No UK deal available

Deal still live! Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179 now $164.99 at Amazon Rounding off our top 20 is the ANC version of Apple's newest AirPods. There's only a minor $15 discount here – or £10 in the UK – but if you want Apple's open-ear fit (without the in-ear tip) with active noise cancellation, these are the buds for you. They also have spatial audio, Find My in the case (including a speaker), and wireless charging. No UK deal available

Take the TechRadar Black Friday Shopping survey