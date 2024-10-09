These Prime Day gaming laptop deals will make you forget about PS5 Pro pre-orders

If your hype for the PS5 Pro has been punctured by its high price ( $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,199), then check out some of these great Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals I've found, which will offer similar performance for around the same price.

There's the excellent MSI Katana 17 which is currently £854.05 (was £1,549) at Amazon - a huge price cut of 45%! There's also the Acer Nitro V 16 for £899.99 (was £1,199.99), which works out as a 25% price cut.

OK, these aren't quite the same price as the PS5 Pro, but at least you won't have to battle in the PS5 Pro pre-order trenches to get one. And when you factor in the fact that you need to buy a stand separately if you want to place the PS5 Pro vertically, the price difference isn't that large. Plus, a laptop is a far more versatile bit of kit, so you can also use it to work on, and with a built-in screen, they are more portable as well. Of course, you can also hook them up to a big TV (check out our pick of the best Prime Day TV deals) via HDMI if you want.

With Sony (belatedly) porting most of its PS5 exclusive games to PC, you're not going to miss out on many must-play titles (as long as you don't mind waiting), and you can even connect a PS5 DualSense controller via USB cable and get all the fancy haptic feedback features as well.

Today's best affordable gaming laptop deals

MSI Katana 17: was £1,549 now £854.05 at Amazon

Display - 17.3-inch

Processor - Intel Core i7-13620H

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4050

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is an excellent price for a solid budget gaming laptop, with a huge discount that makes it a very tempting alternative to the PS5 Pro. The Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM mean Windows 11 and its apps feel fast and responsive, and while the RTX 4050 isn't the most powerful GPU in the world, thanks to DLSS upscaling technology it can handle most modern games with ease. Meanwhile, the 1TB of SSD storage space means you have plenty of room for your games.

Acer Nitro V 16: was £1,199.99 now £899.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 This is another great affordable gaming laptop that offers some strong specs that could sway you from purchasing a PS5 Pro. Its RTX 4060 GPU is a great mid-range card, and when you use it with DLSS, it means you can get some very good gaming performance out of it, even when playing demanding games like God of War Ragnarök or Horizon Forbidden West. It's well-built and dependable as well, so you can use it for schoolwork and day-to-day tasks when you're not gaming.

What I really like about the two deals above is that they are great gaming laptops for sub £1,000 prices – something that can be all too rare. In fact, the prices aren't that much higher than a PS5 Pro, and they would arguably be a better long-term investment due to the flexibility that gaming laptops provide.

Of course, if you're still like to go for Sony's upcoming console, make sure you check out our PS5 Pro pre-orders guide to help you snag a unit. Also, check out some great PS5-related deals we've found below:

PS5 Slim (including disc drive): was £479.99 now £419.98 at Amazon

This is a superb price for the PS5, and while not quite the lowest-ever price, offers exceptional value. If you've been waiting for an opportune moment to jump into PS5 or have been waiting to get one as a gift or a second machine for your setup or home, then this is a fine chance to do so and save a chunk of change in the process.

PS5 Pro pre-order: Check stock at PlayStation Direct - £699.99 at PS Direct UK

PS5 Pro pre-orders have started in the UK at PlayStation Direct! Stock seems to be holding, and we hope the situation will be the same in the US later on.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-order: Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Somewhat unsurprisingly, it looks like the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle sold out in minutes - keep checking this link for any canceled orders of flashes of restocks. Fingers crossed.

