The Kindle Scribe is one of my favorite tablets and it's at an all-time low price for Prime Day
Whether you're reading or doodling, the Scribe is for your
The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a great eInk tablet for reading and writing, and it's gotten even better since it was originally launched. Now, Amazon Prime Day deals are dropping this tablet to its lowest price, and if you've even considered adding this big, beautiful display to your portfolio, it's worth checking out this deal.
The Amazon Kindle Scribe is not the best writing tablet in any one area, but it excels all around. Even though it's packed with features and includes the basic pen, it is still one of the more affordable eInk writing tablets, and that was before this great Prime Day tablet deal dropped the price from $339.99 to $254.99.
Yeah, the pricing is weird, and there are a bunch of bundles to sift through, but unlike competitor Remarkable and many more expensive traditional (not eInk) tablets, including the best iPads, Amazon actually gives you a pen with your new Kindle Scribe.
You probably won't need more storage than the basic 16GB, since you can synchronize your books and send along your notes rather than storing everything on the Scribe forever. If you plan on traveling or using the tablet for extensive doodling, the upgrade is still a great price.
My review unit came with the leather cover and premium pen, and the entire bundle works nicely together if you decide to spring for the premiere package. Amazon is somehow one of the few writing tablet makers to give you a holster for your pen built into the case. Seriously, most other tablets just let the pen hang off the side, attached by magnets and prayer.
The Kindle Scribe keeps getting better
The best thing about the Kindle Scribe is that Amazon has been improving it steadily since it launched less than a year ago. In my original review, I lamented the lack of background templates and pen options. Amazon recently added a number of new pen styles with varying thicknesses.
You can also now buy journals and templates from the Kindle book store that let you write directly on a book, a feature high on my wishlist. It's limited to self-help journals and crossword puzzles and the like, but that still gives you tons more options for writing templates and doodling.
Even if you don't plan on doing much writing, the Kindle Scribe is still the biggest and maybe the best Kindle, if you need the larger page. The screen is just as sharp as a smaller Kindle Paperwhite, making it even sharper than an iPad display for reading and text.
This Prime Day deal is $35 cheaper than the best price we've seen on the Kindle Scribe, and it's unlikely prices will drop further, as most competitor eInk writing tablets are already much more expensive than Amazon's offering. Jump on this deal if you want the best reading and writing to go.
Prime Day deal - Amazon Kindle Scribe at its lowest-ever price
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was
$339.99 now $254.99
The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous ereader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it hasn't been on sale very often. This Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, dropping it $35 from its all-time low. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was
£329.99 now £254.99
The Kindle Scribe is the best journaling and writing tablet that you can buy, and it's more affordable than most of the competition. It even comes with its own pen, which many eInk writing tablets lack. If you have a Kindle book library and you want to read on a big screen, or if you're looking to combine your reading with some writing and doodling, check out this Kindle Scribe deal.
Amazon Prime Day sale: quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Fire TV Stick
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $89
- Back to school: essentials from $25
- Beauty: electric toothbrushes from $19
- Cameras: up to 20% off Canon
- Clothing: viral clothing trends under $30
- Headphones: Echo Buds from $34.99
- Kitchen: Instant Pot from $79.99
- Laptops: devices from $129.99
- Security: up to 50% off Ring doorbells
- Smartwatch: Fitbit from $59
- Tablets: Fire HD 8 tablet - $45 off
- TVs: smart TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: 36% off Dyson
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
Most Popular
By Cat Bussell
By Desire Athow