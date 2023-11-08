The best Walmart Black Friday deals live: Cheap TVs, AirPods, air fryers and more
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live – well, technically. The retailer has officially kicked off its Black Friday deals access for Walmart Plus members, and the sale will be open to everyone from 3pm ET.
The good news is that there are some really good Black Friday deals up for grabs, with huge discounts on best-selling items, and I've rounded up the 19 best offers on cheap TVs, air fryers, vacuums, AirPods, laptops, and more.
So, what are the best Black Friday deals in Walmart's sale? There are plenty to choose from, but the best of the best include the AirPods 2 on sale for only $69, a 50-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. marked down to just $148, and the all-new Gourmia 7-quart air fryer for a bargain $35 – all record-low prices.
Keep in mind that the best Walmart Black Friday deals will sell out quickly, which is why it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership, which will gain you early access to the sale, allowing you to shop at noon ET instead of 3pm ET.
If you're not a Walmart Plus subscriber, you can sign up today and get early access to the sale. In fact, today is the last day that Walmart is offering a 50% discount on its membership, bringing the price down to just $49 for a year, with perks that include unlimited free delivery with no minimum order cost – something that can add up over the holidays.
The 19 best Walmart Black Friday deals
Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership
Last day: As Walmart kicks off its official Black Friday sale, the retailer is also offering a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal, and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales during Black Friday.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$129 now $69 at Walmart
New record-low price: The best deal from Walmart's Black Friday sale might just be Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for a stunning price of just $69 – the lowest price we've ever seen, and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership to gain early access.
Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart
A 50-inch 4K smart TV for under $150 is unheard of, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.
Gourmia 7 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $35 at Walmart
Walmart exclusive: If you're looking for an early Black Friday bargain on an air fryer, Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Gourmia digital air fryer on sale for just $35 – a price unheard of for these in-demand appliances. Perfect for families, the Gourmia features a 7-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$429.99 now $298 at Walmart
This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a bestseller in last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart has the 55-inch display back on sale for just $298 – and we don't expect it will hang around for long. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.
Ninja Professional Blender: $50 at Walmart
Walmart exclusive: If you're looking for a cheap blender, you can grab this Ninja professional blender on sale for just $50 in Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale. The blender delivers 1000 watts of power, and the 72-oz pitcher allows you to blend large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was
$123.34 now $89 at Walmart
Lowest price: Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was
$479.99 now $329 at Walmart
This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, but it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.
Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was
$79.99 now $35 at Walmart
Lowest price: You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low price of just $35 in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage, and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): was
$429.99 now $379 at Walmart
New record-low price: The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but it's already been reduced by $50 to $379 in Walmart's Black Friday sale, its lowest price yet. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to control your Apple Watch without touching the display.
Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was
$399 now $299 at Walmart
Save $100: It's a pricey buy, but we rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), it's clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs. Our only complaint? Battery life, although we'll live with a 40-minute run time when performance is this good.
Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2023): $398 at Walmart
Cheap TV: If you're looking to grab a big-screen budget TV, Walmart's Black Friday deals include this Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $398. For that price, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.
LEGO Technic Formula E Porsche: was
$49.99 now $39.99 at Walmart
It's not just tech that's heavily discounted in the Walmart Black Friday sale – you'll also find great discounts on toys, including in-demand LEGO sets. This particular deal is on a slightly more advanced Technic Formula E car, which is perfect for older children (ages 9+). The detailed 422-piece kit includes sponsorship logos and a pull-back movement mechanism, and it even works with the LEGO AR app.
Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum: was
$199.99 now $99.99 at Walmart
50% discount: If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum but don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, this Tienco model is a great option, and Walmart's Black Friday sale has it marked down to $99.99 – a new-low price. The cordless vac works on dry and wet spills and stains, and across hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile floors.
Sony A90J series 65-inch OLED TV: was
$2,999 now $1,398 at Walmart
The Sony A90J is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Walmart's Black Friday sale will have the 65-inch display on sale for a record-low price of $1,398. The 2021 Sony display features the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, and robust and immersive sound, and you can control it hands-free with Google Assistant.
MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was
$699 now $479 at Walmart
Cheap gaming laptops can be a little iffy, but we're thoroughly impressed with this MSI GF63 deal in the Walmart Black Friday sale. Not only is this an absolutely rock-bottom price for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card, but the GF63 also comes complete with a full 16GB kit of RAM. An Intel Core i5-11400H chipset and 512GB SSD round out the specs, making this a decent starter machine for 1080p gaming.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was
$649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart
Save $200 - Another absolutely superb Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. A cheap sucker, this is not, but we were impressed during our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review.
eufy Clean L50 SES robot vacuum: was
$499 now $198 at Walmart
$300 discount: Too lazy to vacuum your apartment? Don't worry, we are too – that's why we're including this heavily discounted eufy robot vacuum from the Walmart Black Friday sale. While we haven't personally reviewed this model, we've rated other eufy models among the best robot vacuums you can buy right now. Thr eufy Clean L50 specifically features a huge docking station for two months of hands-free cleaning, an advanced LiDAR sensor, and an automatic surface sensor that adjusts power depending on need. It's normally a pricey option, but it's much easier on the pocket right now at well under half price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): was
$149 now $99 at Walmart
We haven't seen the Galaxy Watch 4 at its full launch price of $349 for a long time, as it's now a couple of years old, but today's Black Friday deal at Walmart smashes the previous record-low price by a whole $30. For just $99, it's hard to complain about this model, which still holds up well in 2023. It's got all the usual fitness-tracking features and offers plenty of power, in a lightweight design that doesn't feel cheap at all despite this record-low price. Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review for more details.
Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor: was
$259 now $145 at Walmart
If you're looking to upgrade your monitor to 1440p on a budget, this Acer Nitro is a great choice. It's a VA panel, but it's one of the cheapest 27-inch monitors we've seen to feature 1440p. It's also rapid, supporting a 170Hz refresh rate and 1MS response time – perfect for those intensive gaming sessions.
