The best Walmart Black Friday deals live: Cheap TVs, AirPods, air fryers and more

eufy Clean L50 SES robot vacuum: was $499 now $198 at Walmart

$300 discount: Too lazy to vacuum your apartment? Don't worry, we are too – that's why we're including this heavily discounted eufy robot vacuum from the Walmart Black Friday sale. While we haven't personally reviewed this model, we've rated other eufy models among the best robot vacuums you can buy right now. Thr eufy Clean L50 specifically features a huge docking station for two months of hands-free cleaning, an advanced LiDAR sensor, and an automatic surface sensor that adjusts power depending on need. It's normally a pricey option, but it's much easier on the pocket right now at well under half price.