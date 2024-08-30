The best cheap Sony headphones are at their lowest price ever for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are here and there are some truly excellent tech deals available. For instance, some of the best budget headphones you can buy are at their joint-lowest ever price. That's right, the Sony WH-CH520 are just $38 (was $59.99) at Amazon – that's an astonishing 37% off.

This deal applies to the Blue and White color variants and is only active for a limited time, so make sure to snap the CH520 up quickly while they're so cheap.

These wireless headphones offer well-balanced sound, a sleek design and even Bluetooth multi-point pairing. Not only that, but they have a brilliant 50 hour battery life, so you'll barely have to charge them. So if you're in the market for some low-cost, high-quality headphones, these are a true must-buy.

Today’s best Sony WH-CH520 deal

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even when they're at their list price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. Now, at more than $20 off, you're looking at unbeatable value. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review, we described them as “some of the best cheap headphones you can buy”. In fact, they still claim the title of the Best Budget Headphones in our guide to the best headphones around – pretty impressive given they're a year and a half old now!

The CH520 deliver well-balanced sound with solid bass and highly capable mids. Sony Headphones app compatibility also means you can fine-tune EQ for the perfectly tailored listening experience.

Sure, these aren't the most premium set of headphones, but they pack a punch where it counts, helping them to standout among some of the best cheap headphones. All in all, I can't recommend this Labor Day deal enough, so if you're interested, make sure to check below for some of the best offers on this model in your region.