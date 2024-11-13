The best Black Friday TV deals are at Samsung - $2,500 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
While Black Friday is technically still weeks away, Samsung has launched its early Black Friday sale, and its TV deals have blown me away. The retailer has slashed prices on its best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, offering new record-low prices you won't find anywhere else.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Black Friday deals for seven years, I've gone through Samsung's sale and hand-picked today's nine best Black Friday TV deals. I've listed a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, including different sizes, features, and price points. The one thing all the Samsung TV deals have in common is the incredible value. All the displays listed below are down to stunning prices that I don't expect to drop further at competing retailers' Black Friday sales.
A few stand-out offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, the 65-inch S90C OLED TV, on sale for an incredible price of $999.99, Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,119.99, and Samsung's 70-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99.
Keep in mind that Samsung's TV deals are part of its official Black Friday sale, which means you won't find better prices on November 29.
Samsung's best Black Friday TV deals: save up to $2,500
Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.
Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal at other retailers during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Samsung's The Frame TV is always a Black Friday favorite and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Samsung's Black Friday sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. The S95D packs a 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Black Friday deal on the entry-level 55-inch model beats the previous record-low by a whopping $300.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. This top OLED TV is down to a new record-low price and will likely be removed from sale soon, so there's not much time to snag what we think is the best Black Friday TV deal you can buy today. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which are perfect for game consoles.
Some people may say 8K TVs are overkill, but we think the Samsung QN800D is an outstanding display. Our Samsung QN800D review awarded this TV four and a half stars out of five, claiming that its stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and sleek, slim build 'mostly' justify its high price tag. Almost unbelievably, this is Samsung's entry-level Neo-QLED 8K display, but it's still one that offers 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, 65Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor under the hood.
If you want a big-screen budget display this Black Friday, you can get Samsung's best-selling 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
Do you mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. However, it only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
