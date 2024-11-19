Stop what you're doing: Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears just dropped back to their lowest ever price

Gentle reader, it's happened: the modern-classic Sony WH-1000XM4 have just dropped to only £179.99 at Amazon (original RRP £349) – a return to their lowest ever price!

It's going to be one of the most popular Black Friday deals around, and definitely one of the sell-out Black Friday headphones deals.

They're not getting any younger, and I don't care; I've been piling the praise on Sony's slightly older over-ear noise-cancelling headphones since their launch in August 2020, and I won't stop until they're pulled from shelves. They're still the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy (simply look to the top of that particular buying guide to prove it); and now you get to save more than ever before thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 now £179.99 at Amazon This discount is the joint-lowest price we've ever seen for these superb Sony noise-cancelling headphones – a price they briefly dropped to back in early October (for Amazon's Big Deal Days). You'd have to spend a lot more to get your hands on ANC over-ears that out-perform these Sony stunners. This is a return to the best price yet on what is truly a modern classic – and honestly, they may not be around for much longer. Highly recommended.

Sony headphones are always among the very best headphones on the market – and naturally, they also feature heavily in our best Sony headphones and earbuds roundup.

They're ideal for working from home (while the neighbors redo their kitchen or add a loft conversion. How nice for them), or for commuting to work safe in the knowledge that the cans strapped across your head practically say "please don't talk to me", although there are helpful features to facilitate conversing, if you've taken leave of your senses and want to chit-chat…

Products rarely earn the full five stars at TechRadar under intense review, but this set of over-ear headphones does and then some; I'd never felt more sure of a five-star verdict than when reviewing these.

If you're stuck trying to decide whether to go for this timeless pair or for the newer XM5s, a gander at our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 can help – but again, the XM5 are a more expensive buy. I know which I'd opt for…

