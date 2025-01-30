Samsung's stunning Frame TV drops to its cheapest price ever ahead of the Super Bowl

The weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are among the best opportunities to find a massive discount on a best-rated TV. Case in point, Samsung has just launched a Super Bowl TV sale and has dropped the stunning 65-inch The Frame QLED TV down to an incredible price of $1,299.99 (originally $1,999.99). That's a whopping $700 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen, beating last year's Black Friday deal.



• Shop more Samsung Super Bowl TV deals



The 2024 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture thanks to the QLED display, which features Pantone-art-validated colors that bring images to life - perfect for watching Super Bowl 59. The stylish set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography, and now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. The Samsung set also has customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and a matte display to limit light distraction.



Remember that time is running out to upgrade your TV for the Super Bowl, which is slated for February 9. Samsung's sale includes limited-time offers, and you might not see discounts like this until February's Presidents' Day sales event.

Super Bowl TV deal – Samsung's The Frame QLED TV

You can shop more of Samsung's best Super Bowl TV deals below, most of which include record-low prices. You can also visit our Super Bowl TV sales guide, for more offers from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

More Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $999.99, thanks to a $600 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $529.99 - a new record-low price and $100 cheaper than on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching the Super Bowl, and you can get a whopping $1,100 discount on the 65-inch model.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $549.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to watch the big game, Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and a bigger display for the Super Bowl, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $1,500 price cut ahead of the Super Bowl. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung 85-inch QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung If you want a massive display to watch the big game, Samsung's 2024 85-inch QNX1D Series display is $1,500 off, bringing the price down to a record low. Thanks to mini-LED backlighting, the QLED display delivers bright, bold colors and sharp contrast, which, combined with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, delivers a cinematic viewing experience.

Shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now or check out the latest Samsung promo codes for even more ways to save.