Samsung is giving away a free 65-inch 4K TV, and no, we aren't joking

Want a free TV? Samsung's current promotion offers a free 65-inch 4K smart TV to anyone who pre-orders a 2024 display, and no, we aren't joking. The retailer is excited to announce its 2024 TV lineup, and it wants to celebrate by giving away one of its best-selling 4K TVs.



• Pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV



This is an incredible and rare offer and only applies to Samsung's newest flagship TVs, which include the Neo 4K and 8K models, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV. If you pre-order Samsung's all-new Music Frame, the retailer is throwing in a $50 credit to use at its online store.



The free 65-inch 4K TV that's included in the pre-order deal is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which currently retails for $449.99. While it's an older model TV, you're still getting Samsung's solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. The obvious best part about the TV is that it's free, especially if you're looking to add an extra display to your bedroom or office.



We've never seen a retailer give away a 65-inch 4K TV for free before and this offer from Samsung ends on April 11. If you're looking to save on older-model Samsung TVs, I've listed all the best bargains further down the page.

Samsung pre-order TV deal

Pre-order deal at Samsung: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fcrystal-uhd-tvs%2F65-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv-powered-by-tizen-un65tu690tfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $529.99 now $449.99 at Samsung

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 65-inch 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's TU690T series for just $449. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fcrystal-uhd-tvs%2F85-class-cu8000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv-2023-un85cu8000fxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a massive display on a budget, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-cu8000-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option now you can grab the 85-inch model for $1,399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,499.99

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,399.99. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is just $2,399.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.