Could this be the best TV deal of 2024? Samsung is giving away a free 65-inch 4K TV

Samsung is giving away a free 65-inch 4K TV right now when you pre-order a 2024 TV, and yes, you read that right. Pre-order a 2024 Samsung 4K, OLED or QLED display, and the retailer will throw in a 65-inch 4K TV for FREE, making this one of the best TV deals of 2024.



• Get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV



This is an incredible offer that only applies to Samsung's newest flagship TVs, which include the Neo 4K and 8K models, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV. The free 65-inch TV that's included in the pre-order deal is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which currently retails for $449.99. While it's an older model TV, you're still getting Samsung's 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's not all, though; Samsung is also offering a $100 discount on the 2024 TV, which will be applied to your cart.



This rare deal from Samsung is a limited-time offer that ends on April 11. It's unprecedented for a retailer to give away a big-screen TV and discount a new 2024 display, which is why this offer could be the best TV deal of 2024.

The best TV deal of 2024: get a free 65-inch 4K TV

Free TV deal at Samsung: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fcrystal-uhd-tvs%2F65-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv-powered-by-tizen-un65tu690tfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $529.99 now $449.99 at Samsung

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 65-inch 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's TU690T series for just $449. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,499.99

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,00+ discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $1,999.99. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is just $2,399.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.