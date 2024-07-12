Red alert, Apple fans: the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch is at its lowest price ever with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

MacBook discounts can be few and far between, but it looks like Apple is coming out swinging this Amazon Prime Day, with an early deal dropping the price of the latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch to just $1,699 at Amazon – the cheapest it's ever been, by our records. That's for a midrange configuration, too; if you want the cheapest M3 MacBook Pro, that's just $1,449 at Amazon right now.

The shiny new model of Apple's incredible professional laptop scored highly in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, where we praised its phenomenal performance and battery life. In fact, our main criticism was the high entry price, which this deal rectifies. Significant discounts on Apple products can be hard to come by, and this is truly one excellent laptop.

Shoppers over in the UK will be pleased to hear that it's on sale there too, albeit at a slightly smaller discount, now just £1,494.99 at Amazon – still a solid price for one of the best (and most future-proofed) macOS devices money can buy. There are actually plenty of models on sale, which you can check out below, meaning you've got a choice of different M3 processors and display sizes.

Today's best M3 MacBook Pro deals in the US

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS At a hefty $400 discount, this is the best-value MacBook Pro you can buy in the current swathe of early Prime Day deals. It's a comfortably mid-range configuration, sporting the M3 Pro chip, a solid 18GB of unified RAM, and a 512GB SSD along with that beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was $1,599 now $1,449 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS The current cheapest option from Apple's current-gen MacBook Pro lineup, this entry-level model comes with the standard M3 chip (also seen in the excellent MacBook Air) along with 8GB of unified memory and the same 512GB drive. Normally we'd say 8GB of RAM isn't enough for a work laptop, but since Apple's unified memory works a little differently to conventional RAM, it's not such a big concern here.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro: was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon

Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Looking for something a little larger? The 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip and 18GB of memory is also on sale with an early Prime Day discount of $250 – a respectable deal for users who prefer their macOS devices with the biggest XDR display possible.

Today's best M3 MacBook Pro deals in the UK

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,099 now £1,899.97 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Save £200 on this mid-spec configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pro, featuring the M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU – the latter meaning this MacBook can even handle some gaming. This model also comes with a solid 18GB of unified RAM and 512GB of built-in storage for all your creative projects.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was £1,699 now £1,494.99 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you're looking for the cheapest current-gen MacBook Pro in the UK, this is it right now. At a £204 discount, you get the base M3 chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD – and, of course, bragging rights because you've got the sleekest-looking laptop in the office.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,599 now £2,339.97 at Amazon

Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Save 10% off the MacBook Pro 16-inch with this early Prime Day deal! This model comes equipped with the powerful Apple M3 Pro chip and 18GB of RAM, which combined with that big, beautiful display makes it the perfect workhorse for professional content creators.

Apple's M3-series silicon represents a larger step forward than the generational performance gap we saw between M1 and M2, and the built-in Neural Engine for handling dedicated AI workloads makes this a future-proofed choice of laptop as AI tools seep into more and more aspects of our daily digital lives.

Of course, it's also just a truly lovely piece of kit. Those who know my writing well know that I'm a bit of an Apple cynic, but that's aimed more toward predatory pricing and iPhone shenanigans: the MacBook Pro is a gorgeous bit of hardware, and the all-metal exterior means that it's also more durable than many of the best laptops on the market.

Now, don't get me wrong, it's still a seriously premium laptop with a price tag to match, but these deals help cushion that blow to your wallet a little – and frankly make it genuinely good value for users who need a work laptop that can go the distance, since the battery life on offer here is some of the best in the business. If you want something a bit cheaper (or you'd prefer a ChromeOS or Windows laptop), you can check out our best Prime Day laptop deals, too!

