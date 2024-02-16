Presidents' Day TV sales are live - shop this weekend's 9 best deals

Presidents' Day weekend has arrived, which means Presidents' Day TV sales are live with massive savings on a range of gorgeous displays from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Samsung. To help you find the best of the best, I've rounded up this weekend's nine best Presidents' Day TV sales.



TVs are one of the most popular categories in Presidents' Day sales, thanks to record-low prices on last year's best-rated TVs. From high-end OLED displays to cheap big-screen TVs, there are a wide range of TVs on sale, many of which the team here at TechRadar has reviewed. Some highlights from the list below include this 70-inch 4K smart TV from LG, on sale for $530, our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV, marked down to $1,599.99 and the best-selling 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.



See more of this weekend's best Presidents' Day TV sales below, many of which include record-low prices - which means we don't expect to see further price cuts on Presidents' Day proper (Monday, February 19).

Presidents' Day TV sales

This weekend's 9 best Presidents' Day TV sales

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The best budget TV in today's Presidents' Day sales is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of just $379.99 at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium OLED display, Best Buy has the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $368 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant making this an excellent buy.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year and Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $530 at Walmart

This best-selling LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $530 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling 55-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display this Presidents' Day, Best Buy just dropped the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV to $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

