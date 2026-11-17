No, it's not Black Friday yet, so why am I seeing some of the best noise-cancelling headphones deals ever, plus earbuds at their lowest-seen prices?
It comes earlier every year…
I've had about four friends (and a few relatives) message me for the past two Fridays — and I'm sure it'll happen again this Friday — asking whether or not Black Friday is this weekend, because they've seen a lot of ads and a few deals.
• Browse all the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon
The answer is officially no: according to our calendars and yours too, Black Friday falls on November 27. And Cyber Monday follows on November 30. This is the date when, historically, products got super cheap to clear retail store shelves of older items before the influx of Christmas stock (although it has kind of gone the way of fighting in Toys 'R' Us for a Happy Holidays Barbie or Teddy Ruxpin, because these days we have The Internet).
In the US, people know these dates because Thanksgiving — on Thursday, November 26th this year — is always the day before Black Friday, so it's a big week before we get into any deals extravaganzas.
My point is, there are so many discounts live now in the UK, ahead of Black Friday, I want to tell you about them. It seems retailers here are going rogue — or at least going earlier and earlier with their Black Friday-branded discounts, to beat the competition.
Will prices drop yet further as we approach the real Black Friday? I honestly don't think so, not when the deals are this good right now.
Top of the deals pile for me would be the first item in my little list, the CMF Headphone Pro for just £49 (was £79) and I loved them at their full RRP. For that money, someone's sub-£50 gift just got sorted. I gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, and at this price they're a steal.
But it's not just headphones! My daily buds, the Technics EAH-AZ100, have also dipped to a new low price of just £179 (was £259) in my pick of the Black Friday deals. Think stunning premium build, excellent audio, triple-device multipoint, great ANC and strong stamina — scroll down to earbuds deals (there's a button to click on the left of this text) if they sound like a bit of you.
Didn't come here for earbuds or headphones? That's OK. See TechRadar's pick of the best Black Friday deals.
The best early Black Friday headphones deals
Know this, valued reader — I loved these cans at £79, and I cannot emphasise enough how good they are for this silly money. The design is unusual but delightful and you get hearing tests to tailor the sound, which is unheard of at the level! OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not suit all tastes, but the zealous audio sounds excellent without it. Also, this is a return to their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a pound under £50.
More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review
What to say about the Sony 1000X The Collexion? An incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set would be my first points for your attention. Right now, you can net a massive £120 off Sony's most premium (and newest flagship) wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone wanting the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. This is the cheapest they've ever been by a wide margin, too.
Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears? Well isn't that great, especially since £99 puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the colour options are reduced, too, so you could even get the lovely blue version, maybe…
We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus at TechRadar Towers, and continue to recommend them even a fair few years after their initial release. They offer snappy, assertive audio, ample playtime and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money at the RRP. So now, with a 55% discount (a return to their lowest-seen asking fee), it would be impossible not to advise you to snap these up!
I really dig the look and feel of these headphones, which sort of have a teardrop-shaped ear cup. I also love this lavender shade, but if it's not for you, other options are just as discounted. If you love bass, they'll also serve you well and while the treble is a little undercooked for my liking, for this money it's churlish to complain. Oh, and 38% off is huge, given the already-inexpensive full price of these cans. Need to know more? See our full, in-depth JLab Jbuds Lux ANC review.
These are Nothing's inaugural headphones, launched in June 2025. I love the design (of Nothing's three options, this is the set that looks most like cassette tapes over your ears) but they're a tad heavy and the audio is just a bit compressed-sounding against Nothing's newer releases. That said, the deal is just £8 off their lowest-ever asking fee, so if they drop to £141 again, they're worth that every day of the week — see our full Nothing Headphone (1) review for the full scoop.
It's crazy when a price of £68.99 feels just OK in a headphone roundup. But such is the nature of these incredible deals — and at 23% off, our price trackers have only seen them drop lower once before. We called the Space One 'Beats alternatives' under intense review, which kind of puts things into perspective; I don't see any ANC-toting Beats cans for anywhere near this money. And you can check out our full Anker Soundcore Space One review for more.
These headphones are incredibly new and it's incredibly unusual to see a £100 discount so early on in their life. OK, under intense review I wasn't a big fan of the heavy half-case, but the audio and noise cancellation is very, very good indeed — and you can read my full Nothing Headphone (1) Pro review, published upon their release on September 29, for more information. But know this: at this money the audio quality will be hard to beat…
The best early Black Friday earbuds deals
A new lowest-seen price! The excellent EAH-AZ80 that came before this model basically tore up the rule book on sound quality and features in wireless earbuds — and the AZ100 are even better. Released in January 2025, these little beauties are still among the only earbuds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls, as well as some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Oh, and this deal is £10 cheaper than our price trackers have ever seen. A no-brainer if your budget will stretch to them.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at their biggest-ever discount! They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot.
With more than a quarter off their asking fee, this is a lovely little saving on talented noise-cancelling earbuds with a screen on the case — see our glowing Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro review if you don't believe me. The discount applies on all four colour options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros (that's these ones), even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer.
The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favourite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, it comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up at less than £76. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now.
My colleague takes the Sennheiser CX 80U with him everywhere he goes, to use with his Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on his phone, and they continue to impress him no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In his view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these — and while I only use them for listening to music, I couldn't agree more.
Nothing's flagship earbuds — not to be confused with the slightly newer Nothing Ear (3a), which offer in-call recording and come in a bright pink — offer a lovely little 'Super Mic' function for content creators. When I reviewed them I wasn't sure the audio chops quite matched the RRP, but at this price (which is £3 cheaper than they've ever been, according to our price trackers) that's far less of a concern.
More info: read my full Nothing Ear (3) review
JLab is known for offering good, dependable audio kit at ridiculously affordable money, but the company has outdone itself here and then some! OK, the naming strategy of JLab's offerings can be confusing, so note that these buds are sometimes also called the JLab Go Air Pop ANC, but not the JLab Go Air Pop or JBuds Mini ANC (which are different models). At this money, they're a no-brainer if you're looking for a Secret Santa gift — and in case it needs to be confirmed, no, they've not droped cheaper than this.
More info: see our JLab Go Pop ANC review
Another company with slightly confusing naming conventions for its buds, so things to note here include firstly that this is Nothing's cheaper sub-brand, and secondly that they're not the CMF Buds 2 Plus, the CMF Buds 2a or the CMF Buds Pro 2 — they are simply the CMF Buds 2. Oh, and the lowest they've ever dipped to is £24, so keep your eye on that discounted figure above.
The charging case here really is tiny, and although the list price only shows a £14 discount, these earbuds began life with an RRP of £169. So, their £102 discount from the original May 2024 asking fee actually equates to a 60% discount — that's right, they're less than half price (and they've never dropped this low). We didn't love the audio quality for energy and impetus, but for this money their stuffed to the gills with useful features…
More info: read our fully star-rated Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review
The best Black Friday sales elsewhere
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £150 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & consoles
- John Lewis: gifts from under £20
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV packages from £21.99
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
- Voxi: 300GB SIM for £20 per month
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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