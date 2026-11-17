I've had about four friends (and a few relatives) message me for the past two Fridays — and I'm sure it'll happen again this Friday — asking whether or not Black Friday is this weekend, because they've seen a lot of ads and a few deals.

• Browse all the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

The answer is officially no: according to our calendars and yours too, Black Friday falls on November 27. And Cyber Monday follows on November 30. This is the date when, historically, products got super cheap to clear retail store shelves of older items before the influx of Christmas stock (although it has kind of gone the way of fighting in Toys 'R' Us for a Happy Holidays Barbie or Teddy Ruxpin, because these days we have The Internet).

In the US, people know these dates because Thanksgiving — on Thursday, November 26th this year — is always the day before Black Friday, so it's a big week before we get into any deals extravaganzas.

My point is, there are so many discounts live now in the UK, ahead of Black Friday, I want to tell you about them. It seems retailers here are going rogue — or at least going earlier and earlier with their Black Friday-branded discounts, to beat the competition.

Will prices drop yet further as we approach the real Black Friday? I honestly don't think so, not when the deals are this good right now.

Top of the deals pile for me would be the first item in my little list, the CMF Headphone Pro for just £49 (was £79) and I loved them at their full RRP. For that money, someone's sub-£50 gift just got sorted. I gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, and at this price they're a steal.

But it's not just headphones! My daily buds, the Technics EAH-AZ100, have also dipped to a new low price of just £179 (was £259) in my pick of the Black Friday deals. Think stunning premium build, excellent audio, triple-device multipoint, great ANC and strong stamina — scroll down to earbuds deals (there's a button to click on the left of this text) if they sound like a bit of you.

Didn't come here for earbuds or headphones? That's OK. See TechRadar's pick of the best Black Friday deals.

The best early Black Friday headphones deals

Save 38% (£30) CMF BY NOTHING CMF Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon Know this, valued reader — I loved these cans at £79, and I cannot emphasise enough how good they are for this silly money. The design is unusual but delightful and you get hearing tests to tailor the sound, which is unheard of at the level! OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not suit all tastes, but the zealous audio sounds excellent without it. Also, this is a return to their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a pound under £50.

More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review

Save 22% (£120) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £429 at Amazon What to say about the Sony 1000X The Collexion? An incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set would be my first points for your attention. Right now, you can net a massive £120 off Sony's most premium (and newest flagship) wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone wanting the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. This is the cheapest they've ever been by a wide margin, too.

Save 24% (£30.99) Soundcore Space 2: was £129.99 now £99 at Amazon Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears? Well isn't that great, especially since £99 puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the colour options are reduced, too, so you could even get the lovely blue version, maybe…

Save 55% (£109.23) Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was £199.99 now £90.76 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus at TechRadar Towers, and continue to recommend them even a fair few years after their initial release. They offer snappy, assertive audio, ample playtime and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money at the RRP. So now, with a 55% discount (a return to their lowest-seen asking fee), it would be impossible not to advise you to snap these up!

The best early Black Friday earbuds deals

Save 31% (£80) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon A new lowest-seen price! The excellent EAH-AZ80 that came before this model basically tore up the rule book on sound quality and features in wireless earbuds — and the AZ100 are even better. Released in January 2025, these little beauties are still among the only earbuds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls, as well as some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Oh, and this deal is £10 cheaper than our price trackers have ever seen. A no-brainer if your budget will stretch to them.

Save 36% (£90.99) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249.99 now £159 at Amazon The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at their biggest-ever discount! They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot.

Save 27% (£40.99) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was £149.99 now £109 at Amazon With more than a quarter off their asking fee, this is a lovely little saving on talented noise-cancelling earbuds with a screen on the case — see our glowing Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro review if you don't believe me. The discount applies on all four colour options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros (that's these ones), even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer.

Save 42% (£54) Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £75.99 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favourite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, it comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up at less than £76. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now.

Save 29% (£10) Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon My colleague takes the Sennheiser CX 80U with him everywhere he goes, to use with his Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on his phone, and they continue to impress him no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In his view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these — and while I only use them for listening to music, I couldn't agree more.

The best Black Friday sales elsewhere

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