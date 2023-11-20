Looking for the best curved HDR monitor deal this Black Friday? This Acer Nitro 27-inch might be as good as it gets this year

Black Friday is a great time for gaming monitor deals, and this Acer Nitro 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for just $169.99 at Newegg might be as good a deal as you're going to find this week. With a 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms pixel response time, HDR10 certification, and AMD FreeSync Premium, you're getting an awful lot crammed into a 27-inch 1500R curved display.

Black Friday deals are now live in earnest, even though Black Friday itself is technically this Friday, November 24. What this means is that deals like this Acer Nitro monitor are typically going to be just as good as those you'll find this weekend, so if you don't want to wait for Black Friday itself to find a new monitor, you won't be missing out on much by jumping on this deal. Alternatively, if you want to wait and see what Black Friday itself has to offer, you will have plenty of Black Friday monitor deals to choose from, so you'll still have a chance this weekend to grab some of the best gaming monitor deals for cheap.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday gaming monitor deal

Acer Nitro 27-inch QHD monitor (ED270U): was $249.99 now $169.99 at NEWEGG Not a lot of gaming monitors get a 32% discount, so this QHD gaming monitor deal from Newegg definitely caught our attention. A 27-inch display is a near perfect size for gaming, while 170Hz refresh (which can be set to 165Hz for the best compatibility with your graphics card) and 1ms pixel response will make the best PC games look fluid and feel snappy and responsive. The HDR10 certification isn't the best, but for this price, you rarely see any HDR certification at all.

This Acer Nitro ED270U gaming monitor features a 2560x1440p resolution, which is the best resolution for most gamers out there as it brings better clarity to your games without sacrificing too much in terms of frame rates, especially if you have one of the best 1440p graphics cards.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps prevent screen tearing by syncing up your monitor's refresh rate with that of your graphics card. Something to note, in one of the customer reviews of this monitor, one user reported screen flickering on this monitor when setting the monitor to 170Hz refresh, though the issue was resolved by dropping it down slightly to the more common 165Hz refresh setting.

Sight unseen, I would speculate that the issue is related to the relative rarity of 170Hz panels on the market, whereas 165Hz displays are far more common, so graphics card drivers are more optimized to serve those refresh rates. As such, I'd recommend that if you do consider this monitor, treat it as a 165Hz monitor rather than a 170Hz display. In practice, you are not going to notice any difference between the two settings, but if you feel like you're not getting your money's worth even with this deal, compare it to other 165Hz 1440p gaming monitors and see how it stacks up before making a decision.

More Acer Nitro ED270U gaming monitor deals

Looking for more gaming monitor deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals