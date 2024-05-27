LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV drops to a stunning price of $1,499.99 for Memorial Day

This year's Memorial Day sales have arrived, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV to a gorgeous OLED display, you can't get much better than this deal at Best Buy. The retailer has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible $1,499.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



• Shop Best Buy's full Memorial Day sale



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



This is not only a record-low price for the LG C3 OLED TV but also one of the cheapest OLED TVs of this size. You can find more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales further down the page, and keep in mind that most offers will end tonight at Midnight.

Memorial Day deal: LG's C3 OLED TV

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV down to an incredible price of $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More Memorial Day TV deals

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest OLED TV deal is this 55-inch Sony A75L on sale for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Shop more Memorial Day sales