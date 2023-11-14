Lego Marvel makes a Black Friday comeback – here are the 3 best deals to shop right now

The weeks leading up to Black Friday can be the best time to snag some of the best offers out there, and it’s no exception with Lego Black Friday deals. Sales on popular Lego building sets are live across retailers with plenty of reductions on its Marvel range, perfect if you’re both Lego enthusiast and MCU fanatic.

Right now, there are deals on most Lego themes out there, but it’s the Marvel range that has caught my eye for Black Friday 2023. UK retailers are listing the best offers on building sets and collectibles, including the Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum which was one of our Lego Black Friday highlights last year. This year the popular set makes a comeback at Argos where it’s listed at £158, down from its usual £215 price tag. While it’s not at the lowest price in its listing history, it’s the lowest we’ve seen so far across retailers in the UK this Black Friday.

John Lewis and Smyths Toy Store are equal contenders for Lego Marvel deals with more offers on adult building sets and collectible Marvel models. The Iron Man Hulkbuster Armour set is a great set to grab at this year’s Black Friday if you’re into the more intricate building models. It’s a fantastic action figure statement piece and even better at a discounted price tag of £349.99 at Smyths, down from £474.99.

Today's best Black Friday Lego Marvel deals

Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum: was £215 now £158 at Argos

Last year, the Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum was one of our featured deals, and it has made a comeback for Black Friday 2023. The popular building set is a recreation of Doctor Strange’s home, a three-storey complex that can be taken apart so you can experience each of its floors respectively. A beautiful building model with interactive features and nine additional Lego minifigures.

Lego Marvel Iron Man's Hulkbuster Armour Set: was £474.99 now £349.99 at Smyths

This fantastic Lego Marvel model is not only a statement piece but also a multi-functional action figure. It replicates details from its featured movies including a cockpit, light-up reactors and moveable joints to create different poses. The armour set also comes with a Tony Stark minifigure, a small but effective addition to the building model.

Lego Marvel Black Panther: was £299 now £224 at John Lewis

Our top pick from this year's Prime Day is back for Black Friday at a great offer at John lewis. This collectable, buildable model features the head with mask, chest, and hands with jointed detachable fingers, and comes with both a sturdy base and a plaque.

