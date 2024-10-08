I’ve tested every modern MacBook – these are the Prime Day deals I’d recommend to anyone

If you're looking to get a new MacBook, then don't think you have to wait until Black Friday, as there are some great offers on Apple's laptops live right now thanks to the second Amazon Prime Day event of 2024, which runs from today, October 8, to October 9.

While Apple makes some of the best laptops in the world, they can often be rather pricey – and they rarely get major price cuts. That's why big sales events like Prime Day are ideal times to pick up a MacBook, as while Apple itself doesn't take part, Amazon, and other retailers running similar deals events, often offer decent MacBook deals to tempt customers.

We take sales like Prime Big Deal Days (the official name of this second Prime Day) very seriously here at TechRadar, so our team of experts has been scouring Amazon and other online stores to find the very best MacBook deals, and has rounded them up below. The good news is that so far, we've found price cuts on some of the best MacBooks money can buy, including M3-powered MacBook Airs that launched only a few months ago!

Every MacBook Prime Day deal I recommend in the US

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now, but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle most users' computing needs: work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price this week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review at the time of its release thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - MacOS This Prime Big Deal cuts the price of Apple's best slim and light MacBook by a huge $250. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device so if you've got a decent budget you''ll love this portable and powerful machine.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - MacOS If you like the look of the MacBook Air but like to work on a bigger display, and you don't mind using older hardware, then this deal, which knocks a decent $250 off, for the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is well worth checking out. It features the same design (though scaled up) and performance as the 13-inch model, but with a nice big screen. And while the M2 chip is showing its age a bit, it's still a formidable performer for day-to-day tasks. If you want something more modern, check out the 15-inch M3 model below, which has had a big price cut as well.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - MacOS It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

Display: 14 inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: MacOS Amazon has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to its lowest price ever. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Every MacBook Prime Day deal I recommend in the UK

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £899 at Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS The older M2 model of the MacBook Air remains a brilliant device for day-to-day workloads, and with £100 off for Prime Day, it's now an even more compelling purchase. It's one of the best laptops for students thanks to its affordable price, excellent performance and thin and light design. It also offers excellent battery life, so you can comfortably work on it throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. While it's not the most modern MacBook Air, it's the cheapest MacBook you can buy, and its modern design was replicated with the M3 model, so you're not missing out.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was £1,099 now £999 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

The MacBook Air 13-inch is now better than ever with the latest version that debuted this year, thanks to its M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and with this £100 discount, it's now better value than ever.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was £1,299 now £1,159.97 at Amazon

Display: 15.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

Apple's larger model of the MacBook Air M3 has seen a slightly heftier discount applied, bringing the laptop down to its lowest price ever. We love this MacBook Air 15-inch every bit as much as the 13-inch version, and it's ideal for those who want a bigger screen to work on (or watch media on, or play games, for that matter).

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was £1,699 now £1,499 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS

If you're looking for the cheapest current-gen MacBook Pro in the UK, this is it right now. In this deal you get the base M3 chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD – and, of course, bragging rights because you've got the sleekest-looking laptop in the office.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,099 now £1,899 at Amazon

Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS

Save £200 on this mid-spec configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pro, featuring the M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU – the latter meaning this MacBook can even handle some gaming. This model also comes with a solid 18GB of unified RAM and 512GB of built-in storage for all your creative projects.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro: was £2,599 now £2,339.97 at Amazon

Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB Unified Memory

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS

Save 10% off the MacBook Pro 16-inch with this Prime Day deal! This model comes equipped with the powerful Apple M3 Pro chip and 18GB of RAM, which combined with that big, beautiful display makes it the perfect workhorse for professional content creators.

