Early Prime Day laptop deals are live: shop the 11 best deals I'd buy from just $179

Early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are already live ahead of the retailer's massive two-day fall sale. Right now, you can save on everything from super cheap Chromebooks to high-end Windows Ultrabooks with excellent price cuts across a wide range of machines. Put simply, it's a great time to be shopping for a brand-new laptop.

While Amazon Prime Day officially takes place on October 8th and 9th, several retailers have already started ramping up their laptop deals in anticipation. You may be surprised to find that today's best laptop deals aren't actually at Amazon but at other retailers like Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart. This is somewhat anticipated since Amazon usually saves its best deals for the two-day event exclusively.

In any case, today's laptop deals ahead of Prime Day are likely to be just as good as those featured on Amazon. Even better still, you don't need to sign up for a free 30-day trial or be an Amazon Prime member to shop the deals featured in this roundup.

Today's best early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 315: was $349 now $179 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Pentium N6000

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

OS: ChromeOS I'm somewhat underwhelmed by the Chromebook deals this week, but if you're after a cheap laptop for light use, then this is a decent option. This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it doesn't cost a lot and is capable of handling general browsing and schoolwork. It also prioritizes battery life and portability with its slim design, 15.6-inch display and full-day battery life. It's one that's well-suited to students or those always on the move who just need a cheap, no-frills laptop.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 If you want a cheaper option, this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. It has an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Ryzen 5-7520U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 This Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy is listed as a gamer-friendly option, but it's definitely not a gaming laptop. Instead, it's a superb value Windows machine that's just perfect for the basics. With this configuration, you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 8GB of RAM, ensuring speedy performance if you simply need something for web browsing, writing, or basic spreadsheets.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Ryzen 7-5700U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 Here's an upgraded configuration on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 that's perfect if you need something with a little bit of power under the hood. With a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this one won't have any issues tackling even the most intensive of workloads as long as you're not gaming. While the chipset is a little older in this model, a massive $300 price cut at Best Buy makes this one a lot easier on the pocket this week.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle most users' computing needs: work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was $1,249 now $699 at Best Buy

Display: 13.3 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 If you're looking for a lightweight and stylish Windows laptop then it's hard to beat this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 at Best Buy today. With a massive $550 off, you're getting a superb deal on this 2-in-1 laptop with a powerful 13th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Not only are these specs great, but the convertible nature of this laptop makes it a great choice if you think you'll be able to utilize its tablet mode and touchscreen.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099.99 now $949.99 at Dell

Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

OS: Windows 11 If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. You also get a generous 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

Display: 14 inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: MacOS Amazon has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to its lowest price ever. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop: was $899 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB SSD It's rare to see a gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 and 16GB of RAM for under $700 so we'd highly recommend this MSI Thin at Best Buy if you're on a budget. It's not a high-end machine by any stretch but it'll be great if you're just looking for a laptop for casual gaming. You'd be pleasantly be surprised at how many titles the RTX 4050 can run smoothly at 1080p resolution if you're willing to tweak a few graphical settings here or there.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,049 now $799 at Dell

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7- 7840HS

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This Dell G15 is on the higher-end of what we'd usually pay for an RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal but it's well rounded machine that's definitely worth the cash. For example, you're getting a decent Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which outstrip most of the competition at this price point. That said, if you can afford to spend $100 more - we'd recommend the HP Victus just below with its wildly powerful RTX 4070 graphics card.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Here's another rock-solid gaming laptop on one of Dell's superb G15 machines. This particular configuration bumps up the graphics card significantly to an RTX 4060 and also bundles in a respectable 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB solid state drive. Put together, these are superb specs for 1080p gaming and enough to run plenty of games at ultra graphical settings. You're also getting a really speedy 360Hz display with this model, which is a fantastic addition at this price point.

