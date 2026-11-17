Several friends (and a few relatives) have messaged me over the past two weeks asking whether Black Friday is this weekend and whether they can recommend a turntable for under £400.

As it happens, that's all part of my job. No, it's not officially Black Friday yet — but yes, because the deals over this side of the pond are dropping like flies, I can.

Top of the pile for me is Sony's PS-LX5BT, now £291 (was £399) in a never-before-seen 27% off saving. Why has it never seen a discount like this? Because it's a January 2026-release deck. It also has Bluetooth, it's from a trusted name in affordable turntables (the follow-up to the excellent PS-LX310BT, which launched in 2019), and I called it "a winner eight days a week" in an in-depth 4.5-star review.

And I'd pair it with the Edifier MR5 active speakers, which were £279.99 and are now just £189.99, both on Amazon. The amplification's onboard, so you could stick with wired playback or use Bluetooth if you prefer. Simple. Done.

Want something with built-in speakers so you can plug in and play vinyl straight away? I've got you too, friend. I also love the Majority Folio. It comes with speakers in the base, an Audio-Technica cartridge, the option to rip your vinyl to USB and Bluetooth in and out (so essentially, the speakers are Bluetooth speakers too, so you could ping music from your phone to those, but you can play your vinyl on standalone Bluetooth speakers too, should you wish). And right now it's just £141 (was £169.95) as long as the ply finish suits — and it's the one we awarded four sweet stars to in a full review, so you can see a lot more of it there if you wish.

• Browse all the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

My top two Black Friday turntable systems

Save 27% (£108) Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £291 at Amazon It had big shoes to fill, this deck — and the good news is, it fills them beautifully. As the upgrade to the very popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT, which I wouldn't look to when this model is on sale) I was worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to report I was emphatically wrong. And owing to its January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap 'til now.

Save 32% (£90) Edifier MR5 Studio Monitors (3-Way Active Speakers): was £279.99 now £189.99 at Amazon What a deal! Our glowing review of these July 2025-issue powered speakers ('powered' just means you don't need to buy a separate amp for them, because the amplification is inbuilt) has the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations', with the strapline 'These nearfield monitors pack in everything but the kitchen sink, and do a decent job of it too'. For this money, I think they also look far more expensive than they are — and wouldn't they look great next to the Sony deck also on sale above (and maybe with addition of the stand I'm suggesting below)…

Save 17% (£28.40) Majority Folio: was £169.95 now £141.55 at Amazon Oh I love this cheap and cheerful deck with speakers inbuilt, for a full vinyl system. OK, it's not quite as rock solid as something that'll set you back thousands but come on, you know that. If you want a record player that's now well under £150 and will support plug-and-play vinyl for those new to it, you cannot go wrong here. It arrived in April 2025 and promptly jumped into our very good books, where it remains to this day. Recommended.

I feel like I should clear the whole dates thing up. Officially, Black Friday falls on November 27 and Cyber Monday follows on November 30. This is the date when, historically, products got crazy cheap to clear store shelves before the seasonal influx of Christmas stock (although it has kind of gone the way of fighting in Woolworths for a specific BMX bike or Cabbage Patch Kid, because these days we have a thing called online shopping).

In the US, people know these dates because of Thanksgiving, which is on Thursday November 26th this year, the day before Black Friday. Basically, it's a massive week Stateside before we get into any huge deals events, so everyone's diary is meticulously planned out.

Not so here and my point is, there are tons of discounts live now in the UK, ahead of Black Friday. Basically, retailers here are taking matters into their own hands — or at least going earlier with their Black Friday-branded discounts, to beat the online competition.

Will prices drop yet further as we approach Black Friday proper? I don't think so, not when the deals are already this good — it's just as early Black Friday this year.

Anyway, here are a few further deals I like.

Didn't come here for earbuds or headphones? That's OK. See TechRadar's pick of the best Black Friday deals.

More early Black Friday turntable deals

Save 12% (£16) Audio-Technica LP60XBT Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable Black: was £134.99 now £118.99 at Amazon The AT-LP60XBT makes a top starter turntable for beginners, thanks to its now-incredibly low price, easy setup, and support for wireless playback. It arrived in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless earbuds, say, so relative maturity is hardly an issue. Our full review gives the whole story (there are no nasty surprises!), but I do love the Audio-Technica badge on the front, because it's the mark of a trusted name in turntables.

Denon DP29FE2 turntable: was £169 now £99 at Amazon This super affordable, good-looking automatic turntable (I love the aluminium look!) is an excellent first and/or fuss-free option with typical Denon sound quality. No built in speakers, but the point is to build a system here — and at this new low price, you can afford to. It has previously dipped to £119, but never this low, which makes it an honest bargain. It also features a moving magnet cartridge, easy setup and operation, plus a built-in phono stage.

Denon DP-400 turntable: was £550 now £409 at Amazon Denon's flagship belt-driven turntables are chic, come with built-in phono preamps and feature quality cartridges. This one has dipped a tiny bit lower, to £393 in the past, so perhaps keep an eye on it and click through when you see this — I try to stay on top of prices but sometimes Amazon drops things very quickly during Black Friday proper. And while of course it's the sound that matters most, I always think the distinctive dust cover makes this model particularly striking, too.

The best early Black Friday speakers and vinyl accessory deals

Got the deck, want the speakers — or just need somewhere to put your vinyl? I've had a little look for these things too, and here's my pick of the bunch.

Top of the pile is the aforementioned and excellent Edifier MR5 powered speakers (so you won't need a separate amplifier), which will allow wired playback or wireless via Bluetooth, from say the Sony PS-LX5BT above. And right now they're just £189.99 (was £279.99) — and our 4.5-star glowing review of these speakers is the place to learn more about them.

But I have to say, I find this Costway turntable stand quite the looker too — and the bijou Audiogenie A2+ speakers, which are now just £186 (was £248) and look an awful lot pricier than they now are.

Anyway, have a browse (we've got a bit of time) and above all, enjoy the music!

Save 15% (£9.76) Costway Record Player Stand With Charging Station: was £64.95 now £55.19 at Amazon Way to complete the look, no? Because what your turntable needs is its own dedicated, low resonance stand (don't be putting it on the coffee table where you regularly eat toast and expect smooth playback) and a few cubby holes for vertical vinyl storage. The cardinal sin of vinyl? Stacking them flat. It's not a model I've used but look, it's compact, it's got an open section at the back so you can plug in, it's got four vinyl storage compartments and it's 15% off, which can't be bad.

Save 25% (£62) Audioengine A2+ Wireless Bluetooth Desktop Speakers: was £248 now £186 at Amazon Another speaker option that'll support wired or wireless playback! They are also powered (so there's already amplification squirrelled away in the casework) and they come in delightfully bright colours including this red, which we reviewed, and a blue option. They're bijou but the sound they can deliver is mighty — and I think they might just suit someone's flat perfectly. Oh, and despite their August 2024 release date, they've rarely seen a discount of any kind until now, so 25% off is worth shouting about.

The best Black Friday sales elsewhere

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