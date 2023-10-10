I work from home half the week, and this Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi deal could change my life

If you work from home full-time or even part-time, the speed and reliability of your Wi-Fi network could be the difference between a bonus in December and the puff of dust coming from your under-funded wallet. That's why this Amazon October Prime Day deal on Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system is too good to pass up.

I found the bundle of three network extension devices for just $194. That's 35% off what is normally a nearly $300 home network upgrade system.

In the near decade since I first met Eero CEO and founder Nick Weaver and he explained to me the concept of a mesh network, I've used almost every Eero system to extend and improve my home's Wi-Fi network (in the interim, Amazon bought Eero).

Most people think mesh networks are just for the largest homes that your typical cable company router and its weaksauce Wi-Fi network can't effectively cover. I don't agree. One, my house is of average size, but, two, most cable-company routers are pretty terrible and only really effective for delivering solid Wi-Fi on one floor of your house. This is why most ISPs are now also renting you extenders.

I say, why rent when you can own and have something that is far more powerful and effective than a single network signal extender or booster?

Eero also works differently than those extenders. Each hub is connected to all other Eero devices inside the home, instead of all of them getting their network connection from the base router. This is the fundamental technology at the core of a mesh network system. In my house, my trio of Eero boxes extended the WiFi network across three floors (basement to the upstairs) and outside to our backyard where we sometimes set up a backyard drive-in theater. The mesh network lets us connect the streaming box of our choice.

Remember, this isn't just an extension of what may by 802.11 (a, b, g, n) performance. Eero's mesh network is Wi-Fi 6 and could deliver speeds of up to 3.0 Gbps. In my house, this means we work in whatever room we want without a worry that the signal won't be strong enough for a consistent connection to our Google docs. It's also a promise that streaming will be just as good in the living room as it will in the backyard or basement.

TechRadar's review gave the Eero 6+ high marks (though there was some frustration about the subscription fee for access to parental controls) and said. "...the Eero 6+ is competitively priced and provides a fast, reliable mesh networking system for larger homes that need to upgrade their Wi-Fi."

While a year old, this Eero 6+ bundle has cutting-edge speed and features to make it a great buy and value for long-term home mesh-network use.

While this is not a Wi-Fi 6e system and it's not the new Eero 7 Amazon announced just a few weeks back (who has Wi-Fi 7 devices in their home, anyway?), the speeds appear to match that newer standard and, the Eero 6+ system supports Threads, which means it should work with the new Matter smart home networking standard. In other words, hop on this great deal now and you will enjoy a virtually future-proofed fast home mesh networking system for years to come.

