Huge Apple sale on last-minute gifts: iPads, AirPods, and AirTags starting at just $24

If you're still searching for the perfect last-minute gift, an Apple device would surely bring a smile to anyone's face. Luckily for you, there are some Apple devices still available that arrive before Christmas and are on sale at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
Today's last-minute Apple deals include a wide range of devices that start at just $24.99. You can splash all out for an older-model MacBook or snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. The one thing in common for all the Apple gadgets below, aside from their excellent prices, is that they all arrive before December 25.
A few highlights include the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119, Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for $279, and the best-selling Apple AirTag on sale for only $24.
Shop more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind that as we get closer to Christmas Day, it will be harder to find devices that arrive in time.
Last-minute Apple deals that arrive before Christmas
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $24, only $4 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $72.99
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas
The AirPods Pro make a great holiday gift and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for $189 – the best price you can find right now. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is cool, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's truly super-helpful.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $279 – the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Arrives before Christmas
If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $189. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for $379, which is only $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Please note that this deal is for the larger 46mm model. Arrives before Christmas
At just $649 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook. Arrives before Christmas
