Home Depot just launched its massive Memorial Day sale - here's everything I'm buying for my backyard

It's arrived. The highly anticipated Home Depot Memorial Day sale is live, with thousands of deals on appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, lawnmowers, gardening essentials, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar and a homeowner looking to upgrade my backyard for the upcoming summer season, I've gone through Home Depot's Memorial Day sale and listed the best offers I'd buy.



Home Depot is a favorite Memorial Day sales destination, thanks to its impressive discounts on all things outdoors. You can save on everything you need for your backyard, including planters, flowers, patio furniture, lawn mowers, grills, and power tools. The Home Depot Memorial Day also includes best-ever offers on major appliances, with up to 35% off, plus an additional $450 in savings on select appliances.



So what am I buying for my backyard? I'm taking advantage of the gardening center sale and stocking up on planting soil for just $10 for four bags. I also have my eye on this LED umbrella, on sale for $71.97, to help shade me from the intense Oklahoma sun. Other items in my cart include these outdoor string lights for $29.97 and this top-rated power washer on sale for only $99.



Below, I've listed links to Home Depot's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the 5 best deals. Remember that today's early offers are a part of Home Depot's official Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better discounts on May 26.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale - the top 5 deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save up to 35% on major appliances

Appliances are the most popular category during Home Depot's Memorial Day sales event, and right now, you can save up to $1,100 on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save an additional $450 on select appliances.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: up to $150 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $150 on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Memorial Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save up to 30% on patio furniture and decor

You can gear up for summer with Home Depot's Memorial Day patio sale, which includes a wide selection of outdoor furniture with up to 30% off in savings. You can find discounts on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save over $200 on grills and accessories

Kick off the summer season with a new grill at this year's Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $99 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $1.99

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to buy flowers and plants for your outdoor space. This year's Memorial Day sale includes savings on flowers, mulch, planting soil, gardening tools, hoses, and more.

