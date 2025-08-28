<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="1526bb45-892c-44b3-9469-f91de52c144c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="x2XyiHS6V3aVGQhtNLenya" name="Amazon Labor Day deals 2025" alt="Amazon Labor Day sale 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/x2XyiHS6V3aVGQhtNLenya.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="4a4a62fc-aa5f-404f-85f6-4121b3c0dfbf">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's 2025 Labor Day sale. As TechRadar's deals editor, I'll be highlighting some of my favorite bargains today, featuring the best of the best in terms of price and popularity.<br><br>Many of Amazon's best Labor Day deals are on products that the TechRadar team has reviewed, which I'll link to when possible so that you can make the best buying decision.<br><br>Today's deals are a part of Amazon's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find a better price on Labor Day (September 1).</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>