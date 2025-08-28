IBM and AMD are coming together to 'build the future of computing' and yes - it's all about quantum computing
A demonstration of the work is planned for later this year
- IBM and AMD partner to combine quantum and high performance computing
- Collaboration aims to accelerate research in fields from drug discovery to logistics
- Companies plan open source platforms and hybrid workflows with initial demo soon
IBM and AMD have announced plans to “build the future of computing” by collaborating on new architecture to blend quantum systems with high-performance hardware in a bid to solve some of the world's most difficult problems.
The partnership will combine IBM’s expertise in building quantum computers and related software with AMD’s background in processors, graphics, and AI accelerators in a step toward quantum-centric supercomputing.
The companies are looking at ways in which to integrate AMD CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs with IBM’s quantum computers, with the ultimate goal to accelerate emerging algorithms that neither quantum nor classical systems can handle on their own.
Pushing past the limits
"Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM.
"By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing."
The two tech giants will work together to build open-source platforms that can scale and support research in fields such as drug development, materials science, and supply chain optimization.
Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, also emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, "High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world's most important challenges. As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation."
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
AMD has previously worked on some of the world’s fastest supercomputers, including Frontier and El Capitan.
This hybrid approach is also expected to support IBM’s roadmap toward fault-tolerant quantum computing, a milestone the company has said it hopes to reach before the end of the decade.
IBM has already begun similar work with other partners including Riken in Japan, as well as institutions like Cleveland Clinic and Lockheed Martin.
An initial demonstration is planned for later this year and will show how IBM quantum computers can work alongside AMD technology to deliver hybrid quantum-classical workflows.
The partnership will support open-source ecosystems, such as Qiskit, in a bid to encourage the development of algorithms for quantum-centric supercomputing.
You might also like
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.