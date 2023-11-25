Grab these wellness and beauty Black Friday deals now before they're gone

Kick off your self-improvement journey with the best wellness and beauty Black Friday deals that are still available right now. It's not just consumer electronics, appliances and smart home devices get massive price drops during Black Friday. Many beauty, wellness, and fitness products also get their share of price cuts, which means now's a great time to get the tools you need, especially if one of your New Year's resolutions is to take better care of yourself.

I'm not just talking about Black Friday deals on makeup and skin care products - although Amazon does have a lot of deals on those as well. I'm referring more to tools that will help you be a better you in the new year, whether you plan on eating healthier, working out more, or making your personal care routine more efficient so you have more time to do other things.

So, to help you on whatever journey you're taking in 2024, I found some of the best Black Friday deals on wellness and beauty products, from the uber-rare discount on the highly-coveted Dyson Airwrap so you're no longer damaging your hair to a hefty 50% deal on the top-rated Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser because oral hygiene must be a priority.

Take a look at my picks below.

The best Black Friday wellness and beauty deals

Dyson Airwrap: was $599 now $479.20 at Amazon

Grab this rare Black Friday beauty deal on the Dyson Airwrap that slashes a nice $120.97 discount off its full price. This is slightly better than last week's deal, and if you weren't able to take advantage of it then, now's the time. We praised the popular Dyson Airwrap in our review for being lightweight and easy to use, but more importantly, it allows you to style your hair on a daily basis without damaging your locks, producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow.

INNZA Laser Hair Removal: was $189.99 now $78.77 at Amazon

Lowest price - This laser hair removal device is now 59% off at Amazon, hitting its lowest price ever with this Black Friday beauty deal. But it's neither this deal nor the fact that home laser hair removal are trending right now is our reason for recommending it. With 9 energy levels that adapts to different skin areas and hair growth speeds, this device lets you have smoother results compared to regular shaving. And it'll save you money since you don't have to get regular wax appointments.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Half off - Good oral hygiene is not just important, it's non-negotiable. After all, you don't want to constantly suffer from toothache or end up with issues in your old age. And this powerful water flosser is a new, better, and more efficient way to floss. Water flossers are not cheap, but this popular model is 50% off with this wellness Black Friday deal, and it's an absolute must-grab.

TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun: was $299 now $189 at Amazon

Lowest price - If your self-improvement journey in 2024 involves working out more, then this TheraGun deep tissue massage gun can help you heal faster after a tough workout. It's designed not only to ease pain and tension on those sore muscles but also promote faster healing. With this Black Friday wellness deal that slashes 37% off its admittedly lofty price, it's now at its lowest price and more accessible.