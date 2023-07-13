Grab these Prime Day streaming stick deals before it's too late

The best TVs all have streaming apps built into them these days, but there's still a place for a streaming device in your home entertainment setup.

After all, streaming sticks and boxes can immediately turn an older, non-smart TV into a smart one. Or they can be taken with you on vacation so your streaming services can go where you do. Or they can simply give you an improved, familiar interface compared to some of the smart platforms built into TVs.

There are plenty of streaming stick offers among this year's Prime Day deals, from Amazon's Fire TV devices to a trio of Roku products and an Apple TV box. But not all of them represent genuine bargains. Take a look below and we'll tell you which ones to skip and which to snap up. But hurry - Prime Day ends very soon!

Amazon Prime Day streaming stick deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've for one of the best streaming devices that we scored highly in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to the sale, so definitely one to snap up this Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version below, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's Prime Day deal is fantastic as it's the cheapest price ever for this version of the streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and voice controls through Alexa. Our Fire TV Stick 4K review called it a brilliant option for all your streaming needs. However, for the extra $2, I'd say it's worth getting the Max version above for the performance improvements and avoid any slowdown frustration.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

The standard version of the Fire TV Stick can't handle 4K, but that won't matter if you don't have a 4K TV. It's at a record low price and is unlikely to ever drop much lower.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version above is just $2 more, we'd suggest paying that little extra to get those useful features so you don't have to worry about two remotes and save yourself from the biggest frustration we found when testing it for our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $125.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart TV upgrade this summer, then Apple TV is a great choice in terms of quality. With 4K HDR streaming capabilities and an improved remote (plus iPhone controls), this is the definitive version of Apple's smart media player. However, it has been a lot cheaper in the past - down to around $80 - so we'd skip this deal for now.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $34 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at TechRadar, describing this model in our review as being "a rock-solid option". But we wouldn't buy it today, if only because it's previously dropped to just $25.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $27 at Amazon

Like the Streaming Stick 4K above, the Roku Express 4K+ has been cheaper in the past - but only by $3. For that reason, it's the best of the Prime Day Roku deals. We called it "an affordable but brilliant 4K HDR streamer" in our review, which should be reassurance enough for anyone.

Roku Express (2022): was $29.99 now $19 at Amazon

The Express is Roku's cheapest device, and we think highly of it - as our 4-star review makes clear. It's been slightly cheaper in the past, but only by $1, so it's well worth considering if you don't need 4K.

