Google's sleek and super smart Nest Thermostat is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday just keeps giving us epic deal after epic deal, and this one is especially good for anyone with an HVAC system. You might have heard that Google ushered in a new Nest Thermostat in 2024, and it’s finally getting its first discount.

You can now get the Nest Learning Thermostat fourth generation for just $229.99 (originally $279.99), an instant $50 discount. For that price, you get the redesigned smart thermostat that looks simply stunning, the necessary hardware for installation, and a temperature sensor. That’s an incredible deal and the lowest price the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat has ever been.

So whether it’s getting colder by you right now, and you wish you didn’t have to get up to adjust the thermostat or have been waiting for the latest Nest to get a discount, now’s the time.

The best ever Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen Black Friday deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat Fourth Generation: was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon Google's fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is now at the lowest price it's ever been for Black Friday 2024, just $229.99. For that price, you get a sleek and modern thermostat with a larger display than ever before and all the smarts – including routine learning – you've come to expect from Nest. Also included in the box is a temperature sensor for accurate temperature readings across your whole home.

True to the original Nest Learning Thermostat, which put the brand on the map and established the smart thermostat category, you'll still turn the circular face to the left or right to lower or raise the temperature. You can also click in and rotate – much like an iPod – to adjust the HVAC mode (IE: heating or cooling) and various other settings.

The fourth generation ushers in a much more modern design with a bigger screen and a slimmer overall build. It looks fantastic, and the content on the display will change as you get closer. It will also be a bit more topical, with epic animations for real-time weather conditions.

It's also still smart and, as the name suggests, will "learn" your routine to help establish the temperatures that work best for you. The algorithm here will teach you your adjustments, factors in time of year, and even local weather conditions – it's all very smart. The included temperature sensor can be placed elsewhere in your home to establish the right baselines as well.

At $50 off, there has never been a better time to upgrade your current Nest Thermostat to the latest and greatest or join the smart thermostat revolution. There is no telling how long this deal will be around, so head over to Amazon and add the Nest Learning Thermostat Fourth Generation to your cart now.