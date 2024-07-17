Get the drinks in with a cool $50 saving on this versatile blender

If you want a personal blender to blitz up a quick smoothie but also want the ability to blend a pitcher of frozen drinks for a big night in, this versatile Ninja Blender has you covered. What’s more, you can get your hands on it for $50 less as you can now purchase the Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ at Amazon for $129.99 (was $179.99) .

With a price drop of 27%, this offer is tempting. At full price, it may seem a little too much investment to make smoothies, beverages, and dips, but this $50 price cut makes the cost far more palatable.

Today's best Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ deal

Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ: was $179 now $129.99 at Amazon

This versatile blender is looking mighty fine now that it's had the Prime Day treatment, meaning you can get this versatile blending beauty for $50 less. It is well-rated on Amazon, with customers awarding it 4.8 stars thanks to its quality and ease of use.

Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon, this Ninja Blender looks promising, with reviewers commending the ease of use, versatility, and cleanability. We’ve tested a load of Ninja products ourselves, and we’ve scarcely been disappointed. The key features of the Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ are the flexibility to blend up personal-sized portions and larger batches as required, the Auto-iQ function which takes the guesswork out of which setting to use, and the powerful 1200W motor that gives it the ability to crush ice.

