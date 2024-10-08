Forget mirrorless, the full-frame Nikon D780 DSLR falls to new record-low prices

Still prefer DSLR cameras to mirrorless? I don't blame you. Despite leading brands Canon, Sony and Nikon focusing their attention on mirrorless cameras, there's still a case for DSLRs in 2024 – they handle in a way that really resonates with many photographers. And if you're in the market for a new DSLR, stop looking – the Nikon D780 is back down to $1,596.95 in the US, that's $700 off. In the UK? The D780 is now just £1,388 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. This is hands down the best DSLR camera deal on Amazon Prime Day.

If you want a versatile travel lens to complete the kit, you can bundle the D780 with Nikon's superb 24-120mm for $1,995 at Amazon – that's the first time this kit has fallen below $2,000. Not bad for a versatile 24.5MP full-frame all-rounder which is Nikon's most modern DSLR, complete with decent video skills.

I know that DSLRs aren't for everyone. In fact, I recently wrote about my experience using my old DSLR for the first time in years, having switched to mirrorless. If you want Nikon's equivalent mirrorless camera instead, that'll be the Nikon Z6 II, my personal go-to camera for many years. Good news is there are also great deals to be had on this mirrorless alternative to the D780, which is just $1,596.95 at Amazon US or £1,377 at Amazon UK (was £1,999).

Today's best Nikon D780 and Z6 II deals US

Nikon D780: was $2,296.96 now $1,596.95 at Amazon

$700 off: If we could recommend one Nikon DSLR for most people, it would be the fantastic D780. It's a versatile all-rounder, combining great image quality, a weather-proof build, superb battery life and modern autofocus skills. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format and is now at a record-equalling low price.

Nikon D780 with 24-120mm f/4 lens: was $2,796.96 now $1,995 at Amazon

$800 off: Starting from scratch? Then you'll need a lens like the versatile 24-120mm f/4. It's an excellent option for travel, complimenting the full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780. Both camera and lens are extremely rugged, built for heavy use complete with modern autofocus skills (for a DSLR at least) and mirrorless camera-beating battery life. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format.

Nikon Z6 II (body): was $1,996 now $1,596.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z6 II is settling at new low prices since Nikon launched a successor, the Nikon Z6 III. The latest model was a surprisingly big upgrade from the Z6 II, but the former remains a superb all-rounder and now it's great value to boot. Like the D780, you get a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, but here we get decent in-body image stabilization and modern subject detection autofocus skills. The absolute lowest price we've seen for the Z6 II is $1,496.95, so if you're in no rush it could be worth checking back on this price. Price check: was $1,996 now $1,596.95 at Amazon

Today's best Nikon D780 and Z6 II deals UK

Nikon D780: was £,2299 now £1,388 at Amazon

40% off: If we could recommend one Nikon DSLR for most people, it would be the fantastic D780. It's a versatile all-rounder, combining great image quality, a weather-proof build, superb battery life and modern autofocus skills. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format and is now at a record-equalling low price.

Nikon D780 with 24-120mm f/4 lens: was £2,769 now £1,899 at Amazon

£870 off: If you need a versatile one-stop lens with the D780, you can buy the camera with the 24-120mm f/4. The lens is an excellent option for travel, complimenting the full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780. The pair combine for great image quality and a weather-proof build, while you'll also enjoy modern autofocus skills and mirrorless camera-beating battery life. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format, now with £870 off in this bundle.

Nikon Z6 II (body): was £1,999 now £1,377 at Amazon

The Nikon Z6 II is settling at new low prices since Nikon launched a successor, the Nikon Z6 III. The latest model was a surprisingly big upgrade from the Z6 II, but the former remains a superb all-rounder and now it's great value to boot. Like the D780, you get a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, but here we get decent in-body image stabilization and modern subject detection autofocus skills. The absolute lowest price we've seen for the Z6 II is £1,303.57, so if you're in no rush it could be worth checking back on this price.

You won't find much new in the DSLR world in 2024 – Canon and Nikon have turned to mirrorless instead – but cameras like the versatile Nikon D780 live on. Photographers especially get a fantastic user experience with this full-frame all-rounder: it boasts superb battery life, a bright optical viewfinder and a wide selection of lenses, most of which are significantly cheaper than their mirrorless equivalents. It even boasts Nikon's fastest liveview autofocus for video – which is typically a Nikon DSLR's achilles heel.

With its new low price, the D780 is strikingly similar in price to the Nikon Z6 II, its mirrorless camera equivalent. In general you'll pay more for the Z6 II's lenses, but as a camera it has a number of advantages over the D780, namely in-body image stabilization and subject detection autofocus. Eye detection AF is a revelation when you upgrade to mirrorless from DSLR.

So with prices locked, which format is best? To help you decide, we've put together a mirrorless vs DSLR cameras guide. Whichever camera you opt for, you're onto a winner with these low prices.

