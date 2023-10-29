Forget Black Friday - Amazon is having a massive sale on its own devices right now
Early Black Friday deals on tablets, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and more
It's almost November, and while the official Black Friday deals event is slated for the 24, Amazon is treating us with a massive sale on its own devices that you can shop for now. Amazon's early Black Friday deals include up to 50% off Fire tablets, TVs, the Echo Show, and the best-selling Fire TV Stick.
• Shop more early Amazon Black Friday deals
While retailers typically hold on to their best deals for the official Black Friday sale, today's early device deals at Amazon are very good. The retailer has record-low prices on some of Amazon's best-selling devices, allowing you to score an early bargain right now and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper.
Some of today's best early Black Friday deals include the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 (was $39.99), a massive 50% discount on the Fire HD 10 tablet, bringing the price down to $74.99 (was $149.99), Amazon's top-rated 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 (was $519.99).
See more of Amazon's best early Black Friday deals below, most of which include lowest-ever prices that you might not see again until the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event.
Early Amazon Black Friday deals - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Echo, Fire TV sticks & tablets
- Apple: record-lows on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks & more
- Appliances: deals on refrigerators, ovens & laundry
- Beauty: electric toothbrushes, makeup & skincare
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Clothing: 60% off activewear, luggage & shoes
- Gift ideas: gifts for the whole family starting at $14.99
- Kitchen: Ninja, Keurig & Instant Pot from $49.99
- Laptops: devices from $78.99
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys for all ages
- TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark and Dyson
Amazon early Black Friday sale - the 15 best deals
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
You can also get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was
$49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was
$59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen and another first-time discount for Amazon's premium streaming device. The 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.
Echo Dot Kids (2022): was
$59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon
The Echo Dot for Kids would make a great Christmas gift and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the smart speaker on sale for $27.99. The 5th generation Echo Dot Kids allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.
Blink Mini security camera (3 cameras): was
$99.98 now $39.98 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the three-camera bundle on sale for $39.99, thanks to Amazon's massive 60% discount. The indoor HD camera works features two-way audio and night vision and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Blink Outdoor Security two Camera system (3rd gen): was
$179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
You can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $89.99. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor two-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was
$89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was
129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the 2021 Echo Show 8 for $59.99 - another new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was
$189.99 now $74.99 at Amazon
This early Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2022): was
$109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $54.99, thanks to an incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday deals event.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$519.99 now $269.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a fantastic price of $269.99 at the retailer's early Black Friday sale. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was
$1,049.99 now $859.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $859.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Mark Wilson
By Desire Athow