Enormous saving! This Garmin Fenix 7X Pro just crashed to a new lowest-ever price

If you're in the market for a great Black Friday deal on a new smartwatch, then this Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar might be for you. Usually $1,000, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is now just $649 at Amazonhat's not only one of the best Black Friday Garmin deals we've seen so far, but one of the best fitness and wearable deals available right now, period.

Although it was supplanted by the Garmin Fenix 8 in 2024, the Fenix 7X Pro is still a massively capable smartwatch and is a heck of a lot cheaper than the newer 2024 model thanks to this deal.

Crucially, this massive saving is featured on the Pro Sapphire Solar model of the Garmin Fenix 7X, meaning the display is made of sapphire crystal and is much harder to scratch. Below, you can find the full deal along with a smaller discount on the non-Sapphire model in the UK, which uses Corning Gorilla Glass for the protective screen instead.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: was $999.99 now $649.99 A massive 35% saving of $350 brings the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar to a new lowest-ever Price of $649. With a 1.4-inch display, titanium bezel, and solar charging, it's one of Garmin's most formidable smartwatches ever.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: was £709.99 now £584.99 Don't miss out on the fun in the UK, the 7X Pro (not the Sapphire option) is now £584, a £130 saving and a new lowest-ever price, replete with solar charging and incredible durability.

As we noted in our Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review, the Fenix 7 is an outdoor adventuring powerhouse with few weak spots. In fact, the only reason you wouldn't buy one is that massive price tag, a blow vastly softened by this enormous discount.

So why would you choose this over the new Garmin Fenix 8? Well, price is a big factor, the equivalent Fenix 8 will cost you well over £1,000 / $1,100. What's more, changes between the models aren't huge; the 8 does boast better GPS, an AMOLED screen and a new heart rate sensor, but otherwise, Garmin has largely stuck to the formula of the 7. Furthermore, there's a cold water bug that causes the Fenix 8 to shut off, so if you want a smartwatch that can handle cold temperatures, the 7 might be a better bet.

