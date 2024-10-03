I shop Amazon for a living – shop the 15 best early Prime Day deals under $50 I'd buy now

If you're looking to buy a cheap gadget ahead of this year's October Prime Day deals event, I've got you covered. Amazon's early Prime Day sale is filled with hundreds of really good deals, and I've hand-picked the 15 best offers that all cost under $50 that I'd buy with my own money.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I shop Amazon sales for a living, which can sometimes be a problem. I love finding cheap but handy must-buy gadgets because the price is so good. This year's early deals don't disappoint, with record-low prices on earbuds, smart home devices, tablets, kitchen appliances, security cameras, and so much more.



A few of my favorites include the all-new Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for just $19.99 (originally $39.99), the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper on sale for $24.99 (was $49.99), and this top-rated Cosori smart air fryer for just $39.99 (originally $59.99).



Remember that all the early Prime Day deals listed below were selected based on price and value. I don't expect prices to drop further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale, so you should secure these cheap gadgets today.

The 15 best early Prime Day deals under $50

Wall Charger, 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports: was $19.98 now $9.98 at Amazon

This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for the upcoming holidays, and it's on sale for just $9.98 - a record-low price. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device. Today's early Prime Day deal matches last year's record-low price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Buying a cheap Amazon smart home speaker is a Prime Day essential, and today's early deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Blink Mini 2 is on sale for an incredible price of just $19.99 - a record-low. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always among holiday best-sellers. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $24.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. The remote also includes an AI-powered Fire TV Search, which makes finding movies and TV shows a breeze.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Earbuds for just $25? Yes, please! Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds are now half-price, at just $24.99. Despite the massive price reduction, you still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. Integrating with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant, hands-free operation.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item a few of us buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during the July Prime Day sale. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a Prime Day best-seller, and Amazon has the outdoor camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Cosori Smart Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during Prime Day, and Amazon has this top-rated Cosori model on sale for $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The compact air fryer weighs less than five pounds and has four cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your smart home setup with the Echo Show 5, which is on sale for $49.99. The smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display and packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Ring Pan-Tilt indoor cam was released in May of this year and is already on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The security camera lets you see everything, thanks to the smooth 360-degree view you control from your phone. The Ring cam also features HD Video, Color Night Vision, and two-way audio - all for under $50.