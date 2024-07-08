Early Prime Day deal: Dyson V12's Detect vacuum crashes to its lowest price ever

Walmart just launched a huge summer sale ahead of this year's Prime Day deals event, with a hefty price cut on Dyson's lightest smart vacuum. For a limited time, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for a record-low price of $449.99 (was 649.99) at Walmart.



A good vacuum cleaner often costs over $100 - or even hundreds for the highest-quality products. Dyson is one of the most reputable brands on the market, so its vacuum cleaners easily soar above the $500 mark. That said, saving a couple hundred dollars on these pricy but convenient cleaners is a blessing. Note that this Walmart deal is only available on July 8, so you need to buy the Dyson V12 Detect Slim today.

Early Prime Day deal: Dyson V12 Detect vacuum

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

As per Dyson's own words, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the company's lightest cordless intelligent vacuum cleaner. As a Detect vacuum, it highlights hard-to-see dust with smart lighting that can help keep your home as clean as possible. It weighs about 5 lbs, which is much lighter than options like the 7-lb Dyson V15 Detect. Its cordless body also makes cleanup tangle-free. It might be pricy at its standard price, but this Walmart sale gives you $200 off. Just be sure to get it on July 8 before the deal expires.

Dyson Detect vacuum cleaners are known for revealing invisible dust, a.k.a. dust that would be difficult to see with the naked eye. This smart detection feature makes it easier to suck up dust that you would otherwise miss. Many Dyson vacuum cleaners are also cordless, so you don't have to worry about getting tangled while cleaning. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim, in particular, can last about 60 minutes on one charge.

As mentioned earlier, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the company's lightest cordless smart vacuum. In its Dyson V12 Detect Slim review, TechRadar praises it as a lightweight alternative to its weightier cousins, like the Dyson V15 Detect. It has a smaller 0.35L bin compared to the standard 0.76L bin of the Dyson V15 Detect, but it still sports impressive suction for a vacuum cleaner of its size.

This Dyson V12 Detect Slim price cut isn't the only Dyson deal you should be looking at.