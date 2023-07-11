Drop everything and buy this MacBook Air Prime Day deal right now – trust me
The best laptop in the world just got even cheaper
Stop what you're doing and grab this MacBook Air M1 deal - seriously. In the US, this brilliant device (which remains one of the best laptops ever made) is now just $749.99 – the lowest price it has ever been.
The UK has also seen a big price drop, with the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020) now just £779.
This is an incredible price for a brilliant MacBook, and could likely be the best laptop Prime Day deal we'll see this year.
Even though it's now a few year's old, the M1 MacBook Air remains a fantastic laptop that's thin, light and powerful. At this new low price, it absolutely destroys Windows 11 laptops that cost the same.
Seriously, if you're looking for a new laptop that will last you for years and offer excellent value for money, this is the deal to get. You won't regret it.
After more Apple products? We have the best Prime Day Apple deals, and if you're a gamer, check out our pick of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best MacBook Air deals where you are).
Prime Day deal - M1 MacBook Air now at it's lowest ever price
Apple MacBook Air (M1): was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was
£999 now £779 at Amazon
The original and still one of the best, Apple's first venture into making MacBooks with its own M-series silicon is still an incredible laptop that stands among the very best on the market, with strong performance wrapped up in a super-thin but durable chassis. Expect this M1 model to sell like hot cakes during Prime Day!
