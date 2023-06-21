Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2023: what to expect next month

This year's Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals are just around the corner now as the annual mega-sale has officially been confirmed to be taking place on July 11th and 12th next month. If you're looking to snag a great price on your next machine, stick with us here on this page as we'll be rounding up all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals into one handy resource as soon as they land.

We've reviewed the best gaming laptops here at TechRadar and we've got a wealth of experience in covering Prime Day specifically. Generally speaking, it's the best time all year (save, perhaps Black Friday) to bag a deal at Amazon so our expectations are high for this year's sale.

As a little warm up for this year's big sale we've included what to expect just down below and a small selection of last year's best Prime Day gaming laptop deals. If you're interested in other categories, you can head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day page where we've covering this year's sale as a whole.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals: frequently asked questions

When will Prime Day gaming laptop deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will officially be taking place on the 11th and 12th of July. Mark these dates down if you're on the hunt for bargains this year as the lion's share of Prime Day gaming laptop deals will be posted at the start of this period at 00:01AM on the Tuesday. We could also potentially see some early bird deals posted before this event too, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page and check in regularly between now and the official start dates

Do you need Amazon Prime for these deals?

Yes - for official Prime Day deals you will need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber. We say 'official' in quotations here because there are sometimes good deals at the retailer over Prime Day that don't need an account, but these are becoming rarer and rarer each year. For the best deals, we'd highly recommend getting an Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day.

Luckily, Amazon has a 30-day Prime free trial that you can take advantage of all year round free of cost. It's a great time to consider signing up as not only will you get unlimited access to the exclusive Prime deals next month, but you'll also get speedy free delivery on all orders and some good streaming perks as a bonus.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals: what to expect

Amazon's store pages are usually well stocked with gaming laptop deals over Prime Day so you can expect some fantastic price cuts regardless of your budget. Last year, we saw the best deals start at $650 / £650, which is around the price that we usually recommend that people start at if they're looking to spend as little as possible.

For those with a bit more cash to spend, we should see some great discounts on premium machines from Razer (again, based on last year's deals) and price cuts on the models with the latest Nvidia RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. Machines with these latest components have been on the market for a while now and are likely to get some great discounts. As always, models with RTX 3000 series cards will see the deepest discounts over Prime Day, as is the usual case with older machines.

If you're interested in the types of gaming laptop deals Amazon posts over Prime Day, we've preserved a number of last year's best listings just below.

Last year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US

