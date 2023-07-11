Don't miss this Ninja air fryer at its lowest-ever price this Prime Day

Ninja air fryers are some of the most sought-out kitchen appliances year-round, making them some of the most exciting finds in the Amazon Prime Day deals – and you can save up to 50% on them this week if you've got an Amazon Prime subscription.

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers available, offering speedy cooking times, even results and some pretty neat features like synchronized dual-cook trays. While it was looking quiet at first for avid Ninja deal hunters this Prime Day, we've spotted two fantastic deals on brilliant models that we've previously reviewed and rated highly.

There are quite a few fantastic Prime Day air fryer deals this year, but I'd say these are among the best. These two models might be a couple of years old, but they still stand among our all-time favourites, with the small yet mighty Ninja Air Fryer (3.8L) looking particularly tasty at its lowest-ever price and discounted by a whopping 50%.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer is also a pretty enticing deal at £169.99, but it's worth noting its retail price was inflated to £219.99 a few months ago versus its original price of £179.99.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Ninja air fryer deals where you are).

Prime day deal – up to 50% off Ninja air fryers

Ninja Air Fryer, 3.8L: was £149.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

While on the more petite size in terms of capacity, Ninja's entry-level air fryer still does the job well. In our 4-star review, we liked how compact this fryer was compared to some of the bulkier models available, but appreciated ht at it didn't skimp out on results, producing evenly cooked, crispy and delicious meals. Best of all, with 50% off its list price, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this model on sale for.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £169.00 at Amazon

This spectacular speed cooker is one of our all-time favourite air fryers, and for Prime Day it's been discounted by an impressive 23%, making it much more affordable. In our review, we gave it a full 5 stars, praising its cooking time synchronisation feature, a lovely sleek finish, and overall capacity of 7.6L. It's worth noting this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this model (which was £149.99 back in 2021 when it retailed for £179.99), but it's still a good saving from its current list price.

I've used air fryers from the likes of Instant, Cuisinart, and Cosori, and while they've all had their strengths, Ninja is the champion when it comes to consistency, design, and performance.

Ninja air fryers can be pretty tricky to get a hold of at times, with newer models in particular selling out fast on release, so I'm always happy to see a good deal on a slightly older model – even if it is only by a few years.