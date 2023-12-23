Don't miss $150 off the Dyson V8 Origin in this last-minute Christmas gift deal
Not long left to grab a discounted Dyson
Target's last-minute deals can be a real lifesaver, but one in particular has caught my eye this year. Right now, in Target's Christmas sales, you can snag the popular Dyson V8 Origin for just $279.99, a $150 saving that will be much appreciated around this time of year.
There are a whole host of last-minute deals on offer at Target, but this Dyson deal is one that quickly caught my attention. Dyson makes some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and while the V8 is an older model, it still stands up against the competition.
This cordless stick vacuum is one of the most lightweight models available, but still packs a punch - we scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Dyson V8 review, so it clearly impresses with its performance and design.
Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was
$429.99 now $279.99 at Target
The pricey but powerful Dyson vacuum is on my Christmas wish list, and Target has the V8 model on sale for $279.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.
It's worth highlighting that the Origin is the base model for this generation, meaning it won't come with the full complement of attachments you'll find with other models like the Dyson V8 Absolute.
Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 boasts a de-tangling motor bar, and makes quick work of all floor types. It's also capable of quickly transforming into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups, and as it's so lightweight it's an excellent choice if you have lots of high surfaces and dusty corners at home.
While you're here, check out our Boxing Day sales page for a handy guide of the upcoming discounts as well as a roundup of early sales.
