Last-minute gift ideas at Target are going fast - AirPods, Keurig, iPads and air fryers

Are you looking to grab a last-minute gift at Target? The retail giant is a popular Christmas destination thanks to a wide variety of products, fast shipping, pick-up options, and fantastic prices. For those still looking to shop, I've gone through Target's site and listed the 15 best last-minute gifts on sale that arrive before Christmas Eve just below.



My list of last-minute gifts from Target is unique because all the items below are all on sale. Not only are you saving money with these recommendations, but you're scoring a gift for a loved one - if you order quickly, that is. Some highlights include the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker marked down to just $59.99, and the highly-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $279.99.



Keep in mind that time is running out to ensure your gift arrives before Christmas Day. Target offers free, fast shipping on orders over $35, and items labelled Arrives by Christmas Eve will arrive before Sunday, December 24. If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can visit our Christmas sales hub for today's best deals around the web.

The 15 best last-minute gifts from Target

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $29 now $27 at Target

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and Target has the rarely-discounted tracking device on sale for just $27. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Target

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Target's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Target

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Target has the noise-canceling earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Target

Target's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.99 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for a record-low price of just $89.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189, this deal is a great alternative.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129 now $99.99 at Target

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that it's on sale for $99.99.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Target has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials air fryer: was $79 now $39.99 at Target

Air fryers always make great Christmas gifts, and Target has this Sur La Table Essentials model on sale for just $39.99. We haven't reviewed this model here at TechRadar, but for half price - it's hard to complain, considering you're getting four functions and a 5Qt capacity. It's not a big air fryer by any stretch of the imagination, but this one could be perfect if counter space is an issue in your kitchen.

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Target

If you're looking for an appliance that does it all, Target has the top-rated Gourmia Digita Air Fryer on sale for $79.99. The 14-quart air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking presets, so you can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate, and the rotisserie set and air fry baskets are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $149.99 at Target

For a pod coffee machine, Another fantastic gift idea for the coffee lover is the Nespresso VertuoPlus for $149.99. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $106.99 at Target

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's deal from Target brings the price down to a record low of $106.99.

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner: was $133.99 now $89.99 at Target

The Bissell carpet cleaner is a holiday best-seller and Target has the Little Green ProHeat model on sale for $89.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors and features Heatwave Technology, which helps maintain the water temperature for your toughest stains.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $279.99 at Target

The pricey but powerful Dyson vacuum is on my Christmas wish list, and Target has the V8 model on sale for $279.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Target

If you're feeling really generous this year, Best Buy has the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Target. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

