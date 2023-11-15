Dell Black Friday sale knocks 33% off XPS laptops - 3 deals I recommend right now

The Dell Black Friday sale is already live for 2023 and, as you'd expect, it features absolutely fantastic deals on high-end Dell XPS laptops.

Right now, for example, you can pick up a baseline entry-level Dell XPS 13 for as little as $599 (was $799) - a stellar choice for covering the basics. Even though this is just the Core i5 configuration with a 256GB SSD, this is a great price for such a premium laptop and the lowest I've personally seen in over three years of covering Black Friday deals.

A few other notable mentions include this upgraded Dell XPS 13 model for $799 (was $1,099) and this new Dell XPS 15 for $1,199 (was $1,499). With a tasty $300 off, both these Core i7-equipped machines are great buys for those who need a laptop with a little more power under the hood. They're a little pricey, for sure, but they'll last a few good years down the line and handle most applications you throw at them.

As an overview, Dell's XPS laptops are the brand's high-end Windows ultrabooks; machines that usually carry a premium price tag. They're commonly ranked amongst the best laptops money can buy here at TechRadar so these Dell Black Friday deals aren't to be missed if you're interested. Alternatively, you can see our main Black Friday laptop deals page for cheaper options as well as Apple MacBooks.

Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB

Lowest ever price: Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review. ✅ Best for: those who want a stylish, lightweight machine to cover the basics.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Need something with a little more power? The Dell Black Friday sale also includes an incredible deal on a Core i7-equipped XPS 13 model. With a massive $300 off, you're paying a superb price here for a machine with a 12th-gen chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all fantastic specs to have on any Windows machine, let alone a premium model like the XPS 13. ✅ Best for: users who need a lightweight machine that can handle intensive applications.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

Graphics card: Intel Arc A370M

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB And, for those who need a serious amount of power, consider this fantastic Black Friday deal on the latest Dell XPS 15. This specced-out machine features a potent combination of a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Arc A370M graphics card. These specs are definitely overkill for a simple daily driver, but those who want a pro-level machine will find a lot to work with here. ✅ Best for: professional applications, music production, design apps, and other uses.

More of today's best Black Friday deals