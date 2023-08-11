Best Buy just launched a massive anniversary sale - here are my 13 best picks

Best Buy has launched a massive anniversary sale with hundreds of deals on best-selling TVs, iPads, headphones, laptops, appliances, smart home devices, and more. To help you wade through all the offers to find the best of the best, I've selected my 13 top picks from today's Best Buy anniversary sale.



My picks include a mix of Apple devices, like the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low of $199.99, the 2021 iPad mini down to just $399, and the powerful MacBook Air M1 on sale for $749.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

You'll also find cheap laptop deals at today's sale, including a massive 50% discount on HP's 14 2-in-1 Chromebook, bringing the price down to $349.99, and huge price cuts on some of our best-rated TVs, like LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $2,099.99.

I've selected today's 13 best deals because all the offers listed are genuine bargains, and most are priced at record lows. The Best Buy anniversary sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the upcoming Labor Day sales event.

Best Buy Anniversary sale - the 13 best deals

bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $619.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

A robot vacuum and mop? The Bob PetHair Slam does just that, and it's on sale at today's Best Buy anniversary sale for $229.99, thanks to the massive $390 discount. You're getting powerful vacuuming with motorized mopping in one appliance, plus you're getting self-charging and voice control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy for $249, thanks to today's $50 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 atBest Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's anniversary sale has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for noise-canceling earbuds, Best Buy also has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

HP 15 laptop: was $479.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

This 15-inch HP laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen processor, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $279.99 at Best Buy's anniversary sale.

HP 14 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: was $699 now $349 at Best Buy

The versatile HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook is down to a terrific low price if you need a device for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It offers a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 360° hinge, impressive battery life, and decent performance thanks to the Chrome OS. Best Buy's discount brings the price down to $349, thanks to today's massive 50% discount.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older but still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal from Best Buy, the device we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

TCL 58-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $279.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $429.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

At an incredible price, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $279.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199 at Best Buy

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Best Buy's anniversary sale has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,199 - just $50 shy of the record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is a fantastic value on an exceptional TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to LG's all-new C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $2,099.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

