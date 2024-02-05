Best Buy is slashing Samsung TVs for the Super Bowl - save $1,200 on big-screen TVs

It's the week of the 2024 Super Bowl, and to celebrate, Best Buy is slashing prices on Samsung's best-selling big-screen TVs with up to $1,200 in savings. You can pick up a gorgeous new Samsung 4K, QLED, or OLED display at a record-low price, just in time for Sunday's big game.



• Shop Best Buy's full Samsung Super Bowl TV sale



I've gone through the sale and listed the best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below, which include everything from a budget 4K TV to one of the best OLED displays on the market. Some of the top offers include the best-selling Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for only $549.99, TechRadar's best-rated TV, the 65-inch S90C OLED TV, marked down to $1,599.99 and the gorgeous Samsung 75-inch QLED The Frame TV on sale for $1,999.99.



See more of Best Buy's Samsung TV deals below, all of which qualify for free, fast shipping, so your new display will arrive before Sunday's big game. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals hub for all the best sales happening online.

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $549.99. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 75-inch model for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the Super Bowl.

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $3,599.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

This 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV is only sold at Best Buy, and it's currently on sale for $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,800 discount. Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday, the S98C delivers a bright, rich picture that everyone can enjoy thanks to the anti-glare with ultra-viewing angle technology and its super-slim design.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's also one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 65-inch model for a record-low price of $2,299.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, which is down to $1,999.99 thanks to Best Buy's $1,000 discount. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

