Best Buy has a massive sale ahead of Labor Day: laptops, TVs, and AirPods from $79.99

Labor Day is just around the corner, and Best Buy is giving us an early treat with a massive weekend sale that kicks off today. The retailer is slashing prices on best-selling tech, including laptops, Apple devices, TVs, headphones and more. I've gone through all the offers and hand-picked the 19 best deals below, with prices starting at $79.99.



• Shop Best Buy's full weekend sale



Best Buy's weekend sale includes offers we should see at its official Labor Day sale and special offers on Microsoft and Windows-powered products just in time for the new school year. Some highlights include a $200 discount on Microsoft's all-new Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC, Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $224, and Samsung's 2024 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV for a fantastic price of $597.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top weekend deals below, and keep in mind that most offers will end on Sunday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our Labor Day sales guide for today's best early deals.

Best Buy weekend sale: the 17 best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $224.99 at Best Buy

This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip still ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2, especially at this new record-low price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and you can find them on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great option ahead of Labor Day for those on a budget. It is a more traditional cheap Windows laptop. It comes with Windows 11 and features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, plus a good amount of storage for the price. This isn't a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination, but it's going to suffice if you're just planning on using your machine for checking emails, browsing the web, or other light browser-based tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $319 now $169 at Best Buy

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a basic device, but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option ahead of this year's Labor Day sales.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch Screen laptop: was $629.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

With a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Inspiron 15 is a perfect choice for an everyday workhorse. The 15-inch laptop has more than enough power to breeze through the vast majority of casual and work applications and features a handy touch-screen display.

HP Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing, and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

HP 15.6-inch Touch-Screen laptop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This HP touch-screen laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch touch-screen display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers an impressive level of performance thanks to the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and speedy 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's weekend sale has the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 - a record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

A delight in many ways, the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC has a gorgeous-looking 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display with 2880 x 1920, so it looks sharp and crisp with some great vibrant colors and deep blacks. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which is about right for the price and will ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $74.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $239.99 now $187.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV features a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode, and there’s a great 4K upscale for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Today's early Labor Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $187.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $299.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99 at Best Buy. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,497.99. That's an impressive $500 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,998 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low of $1,998. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $597.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $597.99 - a record-low. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,999 at Best Buy

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for $2,999 at Best Buy's weekend sale. For less than $3,000, you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up to 120p) is excellent, too.

See more bargains in our laptop deals guide and shop more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals.