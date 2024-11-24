Are Black Friday deals a scam? My honest take and what I'm buying as a shopping expert

As a deals editor who's covered Black Friday and other holiday sales for 8 years now, I often get asked around this time of year if Black Friday deals are a scam. My honest answer? No. Most deals are really good, depending on what products you're buying and from what retailers.



I look through hundreds of Black Friday deals every year, and there's never a shortage of offers on sale for record-low prices. People are weary of Black Friday deals because they think retailers raise the cost of an item and then lower it back down for Black Friday. Thanks to widely available price tracking tools, it's harder for retailers to do this, which means most Black Friday deals are on sale for lowest-ever price.



Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart consistently have the best Black Friday deals as they compete with each other with tempting prices. They also have the best product selections, making it easy to find a genuine deal on a kitchen appliance, TV, Apple device, vacuum, or laptop from brands like Samsung, Bissell, Apple, LG, Dyson, and Ninja.



So, how are this year's Black Friday deals stacking up? While we're still days away from Black Friday itself (November 29), I've been more impressed than ever with this year's early offers. You can find iPads, robot vacuums, smartwatches, air fryers, and smart home devices on sale at prices that won't budge for Black Friday. I've listed everything I'm buying or what I already own below, all of which are on sale at must-buy prices.



The best Black Friday deals worth buying so far

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon This is a must-have for the upcoming holidays – Amazon's smart plug for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug adds smart capabilities to any device and works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon At just $19,.99, I'm gifting everyone in my family the best-selling Apple AirTag. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage while traveling, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Amazon All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for its lowest price ever - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device? Amazon has the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for its lowest price ever. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's an excellent price for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon Over-ear wireless headphones for $24.95? Yes, please. The JBL Tune 510BT has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts, take calls from your device, and enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Black Friday: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon All-new Kindle: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon As someone who wants to read more books in the new year, Amazon's latest Kindle is on my Christmas wish list. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader, featuring a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks. Today's Black Friday deal is a first-time discount and an incredible price for an all-new Amazon e-reader.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.49 at Amazon I already own the Bissell portable carpet cleaner, and as a mom of two messy boys, I can't imagine life without it. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. While today's deal isn't a record-low price, it's the best deal we've seen all year.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your coffee machine to a fancy espresso maker, this is the cheapest price you'll find on the Nespresso Pop Plus. This easy-to-use coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes and supports multiple types of drinks and sizes.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 was just released in September, and Amazon's Black Friday sale has the smartwatch down to $329, a new record low. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart Dyson cordless vacuums are another Black Friday best-seller, and this year's offer from Walmart on the V12 doesn't disappoint. On sale for its lowest price, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for an OLED display, and I can guarantee the price won't drop further for Black Friday. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell This is the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance but also battery life that's simply a cut above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display perfect for work and casual everyday use.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

