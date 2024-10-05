Amazon's best early Prime Day deals are on tech gadgets: shop the 15 best from $12.99

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale is just days away, but the retailer has early deals you can shop for now. I've been hunting for bargains from Amazon's early sale all week, and I can confidently say the best Prime Day deals are on tech gadgets. Record-low prices can be found on TVs, tablets, Apple devices, Echo speakers, security cameras, and smart home displays.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's early Prime Day sale and hand-picked the 15 best tech gadgets, starting at just $12.99. The early Prime Day deals listed below include incredible prices that I don't expect to drop further at Amazon's official sale.



A few of my favorites include the all-new Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99 (originally $39.99), a massive 58% discount on Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet, bringing the price down to $59.99, and the trending Oura Ring on sale for $449.99 - a record-low price.



Shop more of Amazon's best early Prime Day tech deals below, and keep in mind that most of today's offers require a Prime membership. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through next week's sale.

The best early Prime Day deals: 13 tech gadgets

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device. Today's early Prime Day deal matches last year's record-low price.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Blink Mini 2 is on sale for an incredible price of just $19.99 - a record-low. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. The remote also includes an AI-powered Fire TV Search, which makes finding movies and TV shows a breeze.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your smart home setup with the Echo Show 5, which is on sale for $49.99. The smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display and packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a massive 54% discount and a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $549.00 now $449 at Amazon

Sales like Prime Day are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on the Rose Gold model, one of the more popular variations because of its color. There are savings to be had across the board on all the different colors, too, so if you want to spend less, you can pick one up for as little as $299.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $73.99 at Amazon

Are you looking for the cheapest Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99 - a record-low price. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

I can't imagine this price will drop further during Black Friday or Amazon's official Prime Day sale. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

