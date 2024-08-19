Amazon just brought back Prime Day prices: 21 deals I'd buy starting at $19.99

Amazon is bringing back Prime Day prices, and it's not even close to Black Friday. The retailer has surprised us on this Monday morning by slashing best-selling tech gadgets with record-low prices on iPads, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, security cameras, tablets, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly shops at Amazon for bargains, I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 21 best offers. The items listed below represent outstanding value at prices that the retailer typically reserves for sales like Prime Day. The best of the best include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $199.99, the popular Blink Outdoor security camera for just $59.99, and the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99.

Shop more of today's best deals at Amazon below, most of which include the retailer's own devices, which are rarely on sale outside of holiday sales. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our Labor Day sales guide for all the best early offers around the web.

The 21 best tech deals at Amazon

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for just $24.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.



You can also grab a four-pack for $79.99 (was $99)

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - $10 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a feature-packed activity tracker. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker who doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is on sale for a fantastic price of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

This deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is actually better than Amazon's Prime Day price by $55. While it's an older-model tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $400 you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is now on sale for $849 - the lowest price we've ever seen and cheaper than the Prime Day offer. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Shop more of today's best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals and look forward to more discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.