"A mix of performance, style, and portability" - The Asus G16 is the Prime Day gaming laptop deal to beat today

The release of the newer AI-equipped ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 has resulted in its 7-month-old predecessor receiving an incredible 20% discount. That means you can get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) at BestBuy for $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99).

With a speedy RTX 4070 graphics card, this laptop is an excellent choice for gamers at a price that's cheaper than many rivals. The Zephyrus G16 offers high-end specs, a gorgeous design, and a stunning OLED display. While this particular listing comes from Best Buy, we'd easily say this is one of the better laptop deals out there right now - even with Amazon Prime Day happening.

Today’s best ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at BestBuy

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16's biggest upgrades are its OLED screen and Intel Core Ultra 9 Series CPU. Now more than ever, colors should pop on the 16-inch QHD screen with little to no lag thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate. A $400 discount brings an already impressive laptop down to par with many of its lesser-spec rivals.

I love the summary in our 2024 Zephyrus G16 review: "16-inches of 240Hz G-Sync goodness paired up with a powerful GPU." That sounds pretty tempting, doesn't it? The lyrical waxing doesn't end there. They go on, "The mix of performance, style, and portability makes the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 one of our favorite premium gaming laptops." This is a great laptop.

The 2024 Zephyrus G16 upgrades the 16-inch screen to QHD OLED, with support for up to 2560x1600 resolution and more precise, brighter colors. Its Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU is a level above the previous G16's RTX 4060—not a huge jump but still a decent improvement for playing games at higher resolution. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, runs on 16 GB of RAM, and includes 1TB of storage. All these features come together so that users don't need to worry as much about lag, multitasking, and saving space.

