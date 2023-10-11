15 months of Microsoft 365 Personal and Norton 360 Standard is an absolute steal for just £39.99

It's Day 2 of Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, and there are still plenty of deals to be had. This one is a primo deal if you're looking for the most up-to-date releases for Microsoft Office and the robust Norton antivirus.

Amazon has a Prime deal on a bundle that packs a one-two punch: a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and Norton 360 Standard for £39.99, down 68% from £123.99.

This Microsoft 365 Personal subscription is for one person and can be used on five different devices at the same time. You also get a massive 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage that's covered by ransomware protection and lasts for 15 months.

Microsoft 365 Personal includes popular apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote (that can also be used offline), and an ad-free Outlook. All of these apps (and more!) come with offline access, tons of premium features, customisable templates, writing and spell check assistance. You also get access to Microsoft customer support.

On top of the Microsoft Office bundle, this deal also comes with Norton 360 Standard. We rank Norton as our second best antivirus of 2023, and for good reason.

It offers solid layers of protection, online protection, extensive privacy measures, and more useful protective features. This also includes protection of your information with SecureVPN, which is especially useful when you connect to public or shared Wi-Fi hotspots. Additions like this can really help you have more peace of mind when you're online.

While Amazon does keep some deals active after the Prime Day period, it's likely that this deal will be gone after today. If you're interested, I'd recommend you get it now.

Microsoft Office is still one of the most widely-used productivity suites among professionals, home users, and students. Microsoft 365 has all that and the newest features for apps as soon as they're available. It includes customer support, making this a deal you don't want to miss. Available for both Windows and Mac.

If you frequently use Microsoft Office apps, I strongly suggest you take advantage of this bundle.

