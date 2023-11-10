Save $200 on the best foldable phone of 2023 with this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday proper kicks off on November 24 this year, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from offering some truly excellent Black Friday phone deals ahead of time.
We’ve already detailed the best early Black Friday iPhone deals to get excited about this month, and now OnePlus has joined the party with a genuinely eye-catching discount on its best phone of 2023: the OnePlus Open.
By subscribing (for free) to the OnePlus mailing list, you can currently save a whopping $200 on the OnePlus Open, bringing its price down from $1,699.99 to $1,499.99. At full price, the OnePlus Open is already $100 cheaper than both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, so this further $200 saving only adds to the Open’s appeal.
In our opinion, the OnePlus Open is an objectively better phone, too (find out why in our OnePlus Open review), making this one of the very best Black Friday phone deals we’ve seen so far.
Best early Black Friday OnePlus deal
OnePlus Open: was
$1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at OnePlus
Our favorite foldable phone of 2023, the OnePlus Open, is $200 off at OnePlus right now. In our book, this is the only tablet foldable phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise in 2023. It looks and feels like a normal phone, and the camera is the best you'll find on any foldable. You can buy a foldable with a Galaxy more features (see what we did there?), but the OnePlus Open provides elegant, capable multitasking and a great folding experience, and that's all you need. There are some missteps – the performance and battery life could stand some improvement – but we think the Open is better than the rest.
More early Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
Most Popular
By Matt Bolton
By Craig Hale