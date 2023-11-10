Save $200 on the best foldable phone of 2023 with this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday proper kicks off on November 24 this year, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from offering some truly excellent Black Friday phone deals ahead of time.

We’ve already detailed the best early Black Friday iPhone deals to get excited about this month, and now OnePlus has joined the party with a genuinely eye-catching discount on its best phone of 2023: the OnePlus Open.

By subscribing (for free) to the OnePlus mailing list, you can currently save a whopping $200 on the OnePlus Open, bringing its price down from $1,699.99 to $1,499.99. At full price, the OnePlus Open is already $100 cheaper than both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, so this further $200 saving only adds to the Open’s appeal.

In our opinion, the OnePlus Open is an objectively better phone, too (find out why in our OnePlus Open review), making this one of the very best Black Friday phone deals we’ve seen so far.

Best early Black Friday OnePlus deal

OnePlus Open: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at OnePlus

Our favorite foldable phone of 2023, the OnePlus Open, is $200 off at OnePlus right now. In our book, this is the only tablet foldable phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise in 2023. It looks and feels like a normal phone, and the camera is the best you'll find on any foldable. You can buy a foldable with a Galaxy more features (see what we did there?), but the OnePlus Open provides elegant, capable multitasking and a great folding experience, and that's all you need. There are some missteps – the performance and battery life could stand some improvement – but we think the Open is better than the rest.

