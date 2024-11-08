The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now cheaper than its mid-range version thanks to this £200 discount

The Black Friday deals have already started to arrive, and right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Laptops Direct for £599 (was £799), which is a big £200 discount off one of the best Samsung phones and a price that brings the S24 below ts midrange sibling, the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 usually sits at a price of £799, and as such can be considered the iPhone 16’s closest Android counterpart – this is a chance to nab a forward-thinking premium phone with seven years of guaranteed software updates and the latest Galaxy AI features for a truly reasonable price.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £599 at Laptops Direct With £200 off its original price, this deal makes the very appealing and knocks it down to what's considered a mid-range phone price these days. And as you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review this phones has nearly enough features onboard to be called an Ultra. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in colour, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and seven years of promised updates means this is a phone that will last, too.

This deal is even more exciting when you look at the Galaxy S24’s spec sheet – this is a proper flagship, replete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, as well as the premium build quality and top-notch cameras Samsung is renowned for. What’s more, Laptops Direct is offering this sale price for four classy colour options.

The Galaxy S24 is one of few phones in its price bracket to offer such a diverse set of features. I find the idea of getting 3x telephoto zoom, a range of AI tools, and class-leading performance for just £599 very exciting – if you’re in the market for an Android, this is one to seriously consider. And do check out our round up fo the early Black Friday phone deals you can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1799 now £1249 from Laptops Direct

This astounding deal from Laptops Direct brings the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the same price as the Galaxy S24 Ultra – meaning you're effectively getting the folding aspect of this class-leading folding phone for no additional cost. The two phones aren't quite one-for-one specs wise, but seeing a folding phone sold for the same price as its flagship counterpart is extremely exciting – let alone the impressive total discount of £550. And that's not to suggest the Z Fold 6 is any slouch: we're talking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, advanced triple-camera system, and Galaxy AI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was £389 now £289 at Amazon

It's a great time to nab our favourite cheap Samsung phone at Amazon – this deal has the Galaxy A35 with the expanded 256GB storage option for less than the typical base-model price. That means more space for less, meaning you'll have more room for photos and videos taken with the phone's useful triple-camera array. This phone already offers great value for money at its normal price point, which makes this offer even more enticing.

Black Friday lands on November 29, but sales are already underway at many retailers. To keep up with the latest and best discounts, be sure to check out our coverage of the best phone deals.

