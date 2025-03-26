Discounts like this one on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra don't come outside of major sales

The "ultimate Android" for AU$1,797 is an ultra-good deal

If you're looking for a top-tier smartphone with all the bells and whistles, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the device to beat. In our 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the "ultimate Android phone", so this 16% discount on Amazon – as meagre as it might seem – is a deal well worth considering. In fact, it smashes Samsung's current offer of AU$300 off right out of the water.

This AU$1,797 price isn't the cheapest we've seen – a small, independent retailer had it at AU$1,649 back in February – but it is the cheapest price from a major authorised retailer in Australia.

And while 16% isn't a massive price drop, it's a good saving on a flagship phone that's still quite new to the market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB): was AU$2,149 now AU$1,797 at Amazon

Save AU$352

Available at this price in Titanium Grey and Black – or an extra AU$40 if you want the Silverblue or Silver colourways – this is a deal not to be overlooked. No matter which colour you choose, you'll get the same 6.9-inch display, 30+ hours of battery life and powerful AI functionality that we loved in our testing. Screaming 'ultra' in every way, it's undoubtedly one of the best phones on the market next to the Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max.

The 512GB model is also down 16%, while the 1TB version is down 12% to AU$2,425.

View Deal

While we have the Google Pixel 9 Pro as the #1 phone on the market right now, it's a daily toss-up between which we prefer. They both earned 4.5 stars in their respective reviews and excel when it comes to cameras, premium design and AI functions.

During our the Galaxy S25 Ultra testing, our reviewer immediately fell in love with both how it looks and feels in hand. Shedding the last vestiges of Galaxy Note design, Samsung instead opted for the familiar blocky look of its Galaxy S siblings, bringing its flagship range much closer to an iPhone in all the best ways.

Not just that, the S25 Ultra still has room for the S Pen – though no longer Bluetooth-enabled – while remaining slimmer, thinner and squarer. And, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro might have been the first flagship AI phone, the latest Samsung Ultra handset has effectively integrated and combined Galaxy AI, Bixby AI actions and Google Gemini's generative AI into one comprehensive package.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Not only does this allow you to make fun AI-generated cartoons with your doodles, but there's also a ton of helpful AI tools like real-time translation during phone calls, writing assistance and AI note summaries.

AI has also upgraded the camera which, while excellent, has remained mostly unchanged from the S24 Ultra apart from a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor. That said, improvements to the Pro Visual engine sees greater results than that of its predecessor, and Gemini lends a helping hand to the less-skilled photographer with suggested edits

Those completely against AI might want to stay away, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the best phones money can buy. The handset of choice among the TechRadar phones team, we think AU$1,797 is an excellent price for a phone we've already labelled as "ultimate".

